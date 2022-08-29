Doctors spoilers: WHO offers Princess Buchanan another chance?

Princess Buchanan is given the opportunity to get her medical career back on track on Doctors

You'd think that Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) has blown her chances of returning to The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The scheming trainee GP has acted in all kinds of unprofessional ways since she first arrived on the scene earlier this year.



She finally got suspended after being caught blackmailing surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) into helping her with her workload.



However, it appears that Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) reckons Princess still deserves another chance.



After checking in on Princess during her suspension from work, Sid invites her to join him on a Rapid Response shift.



Princess still has a whole lot to learn... and Sid is not taking no for an answer!



It's not long before Sid and Princess are called to a life-and-death situation involving a road traffic collision...



Will the EMERGENCY situation convince Princess not to give up on her career?

Sid invites Princess to join him for a Rapid Response shift on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is in a spin over the fate of his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell), who has been rushed to hospital.



While taking some time out to be with his mum, Al finds himself trying to get to the bottom of the recent outbreak of Legionnaire's disease.



Lydia Palmer (Vicky Hall) from the Centre For Disease Control And Prevention is still on the case.



But the investigation seems to have hit a dead end.



However, there could be a break in the case when Al discovers that a fellow hospital patient, Colin Brewer (Timothy Speyer), may have some helpful information.



Will Al get closer to discovering where the outbreak of the deadly disease originated?

Al investigates the Legionnaire's outbreak on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, receptionist Scarlett seizes the chance to prove herself.



Surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) reports that Medic Hub, a new supplier, have offered him a good deal.



But he wants to arrange meetings with all their existing suppliers to give them the chance to compete for the contract.



After receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is too busy to get involved, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) insists on setting everything up herself.



However, Scarlett is not impressed by Valerie's attempt to take charge and is determined to have her say.



Uh-oh!

Scarlett has BIG ambitions on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.