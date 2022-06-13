Doctors spoilers: Will Princess Buchanan get SACKED?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 20 June 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) continues to blackmail receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Scarlett has previously threatened to report Princess for bullying and manipulating her at the surgery.
But unfortunately, Princess has evidence that Scarlett was the anonymous person who made some less-than-flattering comments about the surgery staff on social media!
However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, fellow receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) continues to notice the way that troublesome trainee GP, Princess, is treating Scarlett.
Karen wants to know why Scarlett is putting up with Princess's rude attitude.
As Karen continues to push, Scarlett eventually comes clean and admits that she is being BLACKMAILED by Princess!
Scarlett is worried her social media comments could get her sacked from The Mill.
But if anybody is gonna get the boot, then maybe it should be Princess?
Karen decides it's time to expose Princess's bad behaviour to surgery boss, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).
Princess denies everything!
Whose version of events will Zara believe?
Meanwhile, it's panic stations when business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tells Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) that The Mill has been linked to a second case of Legionnaire's disease!
There's more bad news.
Lydia Palmer (Vicky Hall, who played mum Mrs Hampton on CBBC comedy, So Awkward), who works for the Midland Disease Control, will be doing an inspection of the surgery.
When Lydia arrives on the scene, the surgery staff are alarmed to discover The Mill will need to be closed for further inspection!
As a third case of the severe form of pneumonia is reported, will The Mill have to be shutdown for good?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) helps a teenager, Elias Lincombe (Isaac Wiles) search for his missing older brother, Rhys (A J Greaves).
Little do they know, but Rhys has broken a window and sneaked into a house to try and steal some money!
But things take a dangerous turn when Rhys is confronted by the homeowner, Nick Schroffield (Bill Blackwood, recently seen in the prison comedy, Screw), who is armed with a baseball bat...
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
