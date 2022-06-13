Doctors spoilers: Will Princess Buchanan get SACKED?

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) continues to blackmail receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Scarlett has previously threatened to report Princess for bullying and manipulating her at the surgery.



But unfortunately, Princess has evidence that Scarlett was the anonymous person who made some less-than-flattering comments about the surgery staff on social media!



However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, fellow receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) continues to notice the way that troublesome trainee GP, Princess, is treating Scarlett.



Karen wants to know why Scarlett is putting up with Princess's rude attitude.



As Karen continues to push, Scarlett eventually comes clean and admits that she is being BLACKMAILED by Princess!



Scarlett is worried her social media comments could get her sacked from The Mill.



But if anybody is gonna get the boot, then maybe it should be Princess?



Karen decides it's time to expose Princess's bad behaviour to surgery boss, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



Princess denies everything!



Whose version of events will Zara believe?

Karen discovers Princess has been blackmailing Scarlett on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, it's panic stations when business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tells Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) that The Mill has been linked to a second case of Legionnaire's disease!



There's more bad news.



Lydia Palmer (Vicky Hall, who played mum Mrs Hampton on CBBC comedy, So Awkward), who works for the Midland Disease Control, will be doing an inspection of the surgery.



When Lydia arrives on the scene, the surgery staff are alarmed to discover The Mill will need to be closed for further inspection!



As a third case of the severe form of pneumonia is reported, will The Mill have to be shutdown for good?

Lydia Palmer arrives to shutdown the surgery on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) helps a teenager, Elias Lincombe (Isaac Wiles) search for his missing older brother, Rhys (A J Greaves).



Little do they know, but Rhys has broken a window and sneaked into a house to try and steal some money!



But things take a dangerous turn when Rhys is confronted by the homeowner, Nick Schroffield (Bill Blackwood, recently seen in the prison comedy, Screw), who is armed with a baseball bat...

Nick confronts a teenager who has broken into his house on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.