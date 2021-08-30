'Doctors' spoilers: WHO puts Al Haskey in a grumpy mood?

Al Haskey is not happy after a confrontation with TWO of his least favourite people on Doctors!

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is in one of his grumpy moods on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama Doctors (BBC1, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Al tells surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) how he was asked to speak at a LARP (live action role-playing) event the night before.



But the evening was ruined by a newbie who kept making lots of annoying suggestions.



Little does Al know, but that very same newbie Gerry Glover (Dominic Geraghty) is about to turn-up at the Campus Surgery!



TRIVIA: Dominic Geraghty previously played Fiz Stape's solicitor on Coronation Street when she got arrested and was accused of being her dodgy husband John's criminal accomplice!



University handyman Gerry has managed to cut himself on a saw.



Al is horrified as Gerry loudly announces himself.



The GP can't wait to stitch-up Gerry and send him on his way!

University handyman Gerald needs medical attention after an unfortunate incident involving a saw on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Al tries to help student Lulu Ronson (Emily Dewett).



The shy first year student has just moved to Letherbridge against her mother's advice who wanted her to stay closer to home.



Al prescribes Lulu with an inhaler and is concerned her asthma is being made worse by the state of her student accommodation.



But when Al complains to the Housing Officer Ellen Croft (Michelle Moran) about Lulu's mouldy student accommodation, Ellen practically hangs-up on him.



Rude!



But it seems there's prior history between Al and Ellen.



Valerie seems to remember that Al was forced to apologise to Ellen in the past.



Didn't Al try to seduce Ellen with a sausage on a stick and she complained he was harassing her?!



Al is not amused with Valerie for stirring-up the past and is determined to help Lulu one way or another.



Will mean and moody Ellen pay attention when Al confronts her with photos of Lulu's room and threatens to take legal action...

First year student Lulu needs Al's help on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Al confronts an old foe on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.