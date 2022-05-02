Doctors spoilers: WHO threatens Maeve Ludlow?

Maeve Ludlow (played by Clelia Murphy) gets an unwelcome visitor on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Maeve is on shift at Sutton Vale, when drug dealer, Gary McMullen (Mark Holgate) arrives with a swollen foot.



Gary soon recognises nurse Maeve, as the woman who confronted him outside his house.



Last week on the BBC daytime drama, Maeve took matters into her own hands and tracked down Gary, who has been dealing a dangerous new drug to the youths of Letherbridge.



Gary is now feeling the heat after a photo of him appeared on social media.



Gary accuses Maeve of reporting him to the police.



Is Maeve in DANGER from the angry drug dealer?

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and the team at Sutton Vale have their hands full when they get an unexpected visit from Deep Chandra (Satnam Bhogal), the new Director of Primary Care at the CCG.



Mr Chandra has come to observe the surgery's patient procedures.



But he couldn't have picked a worse day to visit... as things take a chaotic turn!



While Jimmi juggles patients, including the very demanding Denise Willoughby (Susie Fairfax), receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) takes a call from a patient who thinks their giant pet spider might have escaped in the surgery that morning...

Meanwhile, over at The Mill, the surgery staff are all in spin over a very public social media post.



Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is on a mission to track down the anonymous poster who has written less-than-flattering comments about the surgery staff.



Princess Buchanan (Laura White) tells receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) that she doesn't think she's really a "Karen".



But it's clear that Princess doesn't really mean a word of it!



Meanwhile, receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) discovers that she has publicly been called "cheugy".



Once she finds out the meaning of the word from Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), Valerie is even less impressed!



Valerie tries to distract herself from the criticism with a SECRET project.



But just why is she rushing about the place, trying to take photos of the surgery staff without them noticing?



