Doctors spoilers: WHO tries to impress Zara, Daniel and Bear?

WHO tries... and FAILS to impress Zara, Daniel and Bear with a presentation on today's episode of Doctors?

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is still trying to prove herself at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Let's face it, the trainee GP didn't exactly impress her surgery co-workers with her previous bad behaviour!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Princess is ready to give a presentation.



She wants to convince Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) that the Minor Surgery Unit needs an ultrasound.



But in the meeting, all three bosses instantly shut her down when Princess makes her pitch.



Princess storms off and is not at all happy after Zara suggests she concentrate on finishing her assessments instead!

Daniel needs advice on how to parent a troublesome teenager on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

There's still trouble on the homefront for Daniel after his latest clash with his teenage daughter, Izzie (Bethan Moore).



Zara reckons Daniel is being too strict with Izzie.



But he's still not happy about what he found out, after Izzie got drunk and stayed out all night.



Zara feels caught-in-the-middle.



After all, she is not Izzie's mum and feels guilty trying to be her friend when Daniel is clearly still so angry.



In the meantime, Daniel catches-up with police pal, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and wonders if Rob has any advice on how to parent a teenager.



Will Rob help Daniel lay down the law with Izzie?

Ruhma visits Carrie and Andy ahead of their home birth on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) visits heavily pregnant Carrie Hinks (Verity Marshall) and her husband, Andy (Ben Deery), to help the couple prepare for a home birth.



But there is something strange about the situation.



Ruhma has some routine questions for Carrie and Andy.



However, the couple don't appear to want to discuss their situation.



WHY aren't the couple more prepared and excited about their baby?



With a deep sense of unease, Ruhma is determined to discover WHAT is going on...



WHAT is going on with Carrie and Andy on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer