Doctors spoilers: WHO will the new receptionist be?

Sutton Vale is in need of a new receptionist on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama, long-time receptionist, Rosie Colton bid farewell to the surgery.



So WHO will replace her?



Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee), Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) get ready to interview a wide range of candidates for the vacancy at Sutton Vale.



Jayne Gregory (Toni Midlane) is super-keen and arrives early for her interview, and immediately gets on the wrong side of receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson)!



Aaron Arthur (Eddie Elliott) introduces himself as a fellow candidate for the job.



Then there is Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg, who played Jody Jackson on the BBC childrens' drama, The Dumping Ground).



Scarlett and Jayne are surprised to see each other, having previously worked together at a clothes shop.



But it soon becomes clear that surly Scarlett does not like Jayne...

Jayne Gregory is the first candidate to arrive for her interview on Doctors (Image credit: BBC)

Bear is waiting for the final candidate, who turns out to be Ziggy Stubbs (Chris Gunter), a previous temporary receptionist at The Campus.



The character was last seen on an episode of Doctors back in 2019.



Karen is shocked that Ziggy is in the running!

WHY doesn't stroppy Scarlett like rival candidate Jayne on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Zara gets the candidates to do an exercise together before their interviews.



They have to each tell two truths and a lie.



But ONE of the cadidates is not enthusiastic and manages to ruin the game for the rest of them...



Then, as the interviews get underway, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) finds himself getting involved, after one of the candidates unexpectedly stumbles into his consulting room in a troubled state...



After a day of drama surrounding the interviews, Bear, Daniel and Zara have a big decision to make.



WHO is the right candidate for the job?



Sid gets involved with the candidate interviews on Doctors (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.