Doctors spoilers: WHY do Luca McIntyre and Scarlett argue?

Luca McIntyre clashes with Scarlett when he tries to warn her about Suni on Doctors...

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) has some advice for new housemate, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she doesn't take it very well!



Now that the word is out about receptionist Scarlett's new romance with doctor Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya), nurse Luca is worried that the flashy GP is not going to treat her right.



However, Luca's well-meaning advice doesn't go down well with Scarlett, who tells him to mind his own business!



Later at the surgery, Luca becomes annoyed when Scarlett and Suni are too busy flirting to notice him.



Is Luca and Scarlett's friendship now on shaky ground?

Scarlett tells Luca to mind his own business on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is nervous about visiting The Mill for the first time since he was attacked outside.



But Al's therapist, Sophia Artino (Barbara D'Alterio), has been encouraging the GP to try and take baby steps back out into the world.



Al calls surgery receptionst Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) to come and pick him up from home.



Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) are all looking forward to welcoming Al back to work.



But why does Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) refuse to join the welcome party?

Is Al finally ready to return to work on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Outside the Campus Surgery, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) is put in her place by a woman Angela Hayes (Libby Mai), who calls her out for leaving her car engine running and causing unnessary pollution!



Nina moans to Suni and Scarlett about the incident but they both have little sympathy!



Later that day, Nina is in for a surprise when Angela comes looking for an appointment at the drop-in clinic.



Angela keeps bending Nina's ear about climate change and she wonders if that's the cause of Angela's current anxiety.



However, something else is going on with Angela.



And now she is facing a BIG dilemma because of her commitment to tackling the ecological crisis...

Nina clashes with an environmentalist on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is troubling eco-warrior Angela on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer