Doctors spoilers: WHY does Bear Sylvester call the Police?

Bear Sylvester calls the Police when it all KICKS-OFF at The Mill on today's episode of Doctors...

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) must think fast on his feet when TROUBLE comes to The Mill again on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Remember angry patient, Frankie Sharp (Andrea Mason)?



She returns to the surgery, and this time she brings her husband, Vic Butt (Neil Sheffield), and one of their scary friends for back-up!



Bear and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) confront the troublemakers in Reception.



But Frankie clearly didn't get the message about her previous bad behaviour... and is in no mood to listen.



Business manager Bear tries to keep the peace.



But it soon becomes clear that Frankie hasn't been entirely honest with Vic about what happened during her previous visit to The Mill.



When things get heated, Bear puts in a call to PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) who quickly arrives on the scene with Police back-up...

Angry patient Frankie is back... and she's brought some heavies with her on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Ayra) decides to check-in with Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) after recent events.



Scarlett assures Suni she is doing fine.



In fact, she's more worried about her next driving lesson with Rob Hollins (Chris Walker).



Scarlett's experience behind the steering wheel hasn't exactly got off to a good start!



Rob does his best to reassure Scarlett when they hit the road together again.



But has the receptionist got what it takes to become a confident driver?



Scarlett's latest driving lesson doesn't quite go as planned on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with student Stuart Norman (Jack Maddison).

Tensions are running high between Stuart and his two flatmates, Ryan Scott (Tom Claxton) and Jess Haig (Mei Henri).



Stuart blames his former best friend, Ryan, for everything that has gone wrong in his life.



Which includes Ryan stealing Stuart's girlfriend, Jess.



Jimmi tries to encourage Stuart to try and focus on getting back on track rather than blaming someone else for his problems.



Jimmi remains concerned about his latest counselling patient.

Especially when he later hears about a bike accident on the Campus...

Three's a crowd for Ryan, Jess and their flatmate Stuart on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHY does Stuart blame Ryan for all his problems on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play