'Doctors' spoilers: WHY does Jimmi Clay PANIC?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is trying to put the tragedy of what happened to his former counselling patient, Tim Watkins behind him on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, a suicidal patient, Asif Mehta (Raj Paul, who appeared on the Netflix crime-drama, Safe, alongside Dexter star Michael C Hall) sends Jimmi into a spin...



Jimmi first sees Asif about his asthma.



But it soon appears there's something more going on with Asif, who reveals he is suffering from anxiety.



After his appointment at The Mill, Asif receives a text message with some bad news about his business and he becomes overwhelmed...



Asif returns to see Jimmi and asks for help.



He is feeling overwhelmed with his business is in trouble and being the primary carer for his dad.



When Jimmi discovers Asif has had suicidal thoughts, he is haunted by the painful memory of what happened to Tim...



Jimmi can see that everything is taking a toll on Asif's mental health.



But can Jimmi bring himself to be Asif's counsellor after the recent tragedy?



The fallout from Zara Carmichael's (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) disastrous lunch at The Icon is weighing heavily on her.



Surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) realises something is up, after her orders from Davinia Hargrove's clothes website are cancelled without explanation.



Valerie manages to annoy Zara by questioning what's going on.



But Zara has other things on her mind.



Namely, whether The Mill will be taking on rival surgery, Sutton Vale.



WHAT will Zara, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) decide?

Meanwhile, nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) meets teenager Holly McDaid (Jasmin Ewing).



Holly comes to The Mill to seek medical help for her hand, which she accidentally cut with a survival knife!



Luca wonders what the heck has been going on.



Holly reveals that she and her mum, Esther (played by Jasmin's real-life mum, Liz Ewing) have been conducting wilderness survival exercises out in the woods.



Esther believes there is an apocalypse coming and they must be prepared...



