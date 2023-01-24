Doctors spoilers: WHY is Al Haskey dressed as a clown?

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) doesn't always play by the rules on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And sometimes Al's renegade behaviour can get on the nerves of his co-workers at The Mill!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is on Al's case to finish writing-up some patient reports that are due.



Karen's determination to stay calm and positive after her recent heart attack hits a snag, as Al plays hard-to-get with his reports.



When Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) checks in with surgery receptionist Karen, the GP is worried to discover that her blood pressure is up.



Al is clearly getting on Karen's nerves.



But counsellor Jimmi has a ''visualisation technique'' for Karen to try, that should help her deal with the tricky Mr Haskey.



But WHAT is it?

Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is still trying to deal with the news that her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), has decided to leave Letherbridge to go and work with his sister, Liz, in her shop.



Scarlett feels like she is being abandoned, and becomes snappy with Brian as they start packing-up their belongings in their rented accommodation.



Has Brian made the right decision?

Elsewhere, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) gets involved when trouble brews between two longtime friends.



Larry Denton (Geoff Leesley) has diabetes, but continues to drink, smoke and eat a rich diet at the expense of his health.



His mate, Chester Mottram (Ewart James Walters), is worried about him.



But Larry, who is mourning the death of his wife, Jill, two years earlier, wants to carry on with the good times.



However, the friends are headed for a falling out after Larry LIES to Chester... and Sid has to step in!

