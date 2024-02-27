Doctors spoilers: WHY is Jimmi worried about Al?
Airs Monday 4 March 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) becomes worried about Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) mental health on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Al locked himself away at home for weeks after he was attacked outside The Mill.
So when Jimmi discovers Al has called in sick and he doesn't answer the phone, Jimmi becomes concerned about his friend.
Alarm bells ring when Jimmi visits Al at home, and finds he is still in his pyjamas.
Plus, Jimmi notices the messy state of the house.
Is Al slipping back into a bad headspace?
Al admits that he's feeling a bit flat after the first episode of his new podcast, The Doctective, didn't go quite as planned.
But is that all there is to Al's low mood?
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is about to get a reminder of what life is like living with a moody teenager!
Rob has welcomed foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons), into his home.
But when Rob's friend, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), comes round for a visit, Liv is rude to her!
Rob is not impressed by Liv's bad manners and warns her that she needs to be polite.
But stroppy Liv argues back that she's not a charity case!
Will policeman Rob start to regret his decision to become a foster parent again?
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) makes a house visit to see Canon Owen Callahan (Christopher Dunne), who is terminally ill.
While at the house, Luca meets Father Mark Hammond (Ben Allen).
For some reason, Mark can't bring himself to sit with his mentor, Owen.
When Luca later visits Mark at the church, he finds the priest is struggling to deal with the unfairness of Owen's suffering.
However, Luca is in for a surprise when there's an unexpected moment between him and Mark...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.