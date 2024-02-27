Doctors spoilers: WHY is Jimmi worried about Al?

Is Al struggling with his mental health again on Doctors?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) becomes worried about Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) mental health on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Al locked himself away at home for weeks after he was attacked outside The Mill.



So when Jimmi discovers Al has called in sick and he doesn't answer the phone, Jimmi becomes concerned about his friend.



Alarm bells ring when Jimmi visits Al at home, and finds he is still in his pyjamas.



Plus, Jimmi notices the messy state of the house.



Is Al slipping back into a bad headspace?



Al admits that he's feeling a bit flat after the first episode of his new podcast, The Doctective, didn't go quite as planned.



But is that all there is to Al's low mood?

Al has launched his own podcast about unsolved medical mysteries on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is about to get a reminder of what life is like living with a moody teenager!



Rob has welcomed foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons), into his home.



But when Rob's friend, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), comes round for a visit, Liv is rude to her!



Rob is not impressed by Liv's bad manners and warns her that she needs to be polite.



But stroppy Liv argues back that she's not a charity case!



Will policeman Rob start to regret his decision to become a foster parent again?

Liv is rude to Ruhma on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) makes a house visit to see Canon Owen Callahan (Christopher Dunne), who is terminally ill.



While at the house, Luca meets Father Mark Hammond (Ben Allen).



For some reason, Mark can't bring himself to sit with his mentor, Owen.



When Luca later visits Mark at the church, he finds the priest is struggling to deal with the unfairness of Owen's suffering.



However, Luca is in for a surprise when there's an unexpected moment between him and Mark...

Luca meets a priest having a crisis of faith on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Time is running out for man of the church Owen on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

