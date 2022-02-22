'Doctors' spoilers: WHY is Luca McIntyre annoyed with Emma?

Sometimes living and working together is not a great mix, as Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) discovers on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) starts fussing around nurse Luca when she discovers he's not feeling great.



It's just a cold and a headache and Luca intends to work his shift at The Mill.



But Emma seems overly worried about him.



When Emma asks Luca if he wants to make plans together for the evening, he makes an excuse that he's already going out with a friend.



Desperate to avoid Emma, Luca confides in Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) about needing some space from her.



Sid reckons Luca should discuss the issue with Emma.



But WHY is Emma suddenly so worried about Luca and hanging about him all the time?



Could this have anything to do with her recent bust-up with friend and co-worker, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh)?

Emma is getting on Luca's nerves on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Is the business opportunity involving local surgery, Sutton Vale, on... or OFF?



Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is surprised when he discovers bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara have changed their minds about pursuing a takeover of Sutton Vale.



WHY have Daniel and Zara changed their minds?

Are they making the right decision to walk away from the opportunity?



Bear reckons the takeover can still happen.



He has an idea of who can become the lead GP at Sutton Vale.



WHO does Bear have in mind?

Returning character PC Devon Newman investigates a possible murder on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

ALSO on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and his police colleague, PC Devon Newman (Kyle Lima) investigate a door-to-door salesman who is accused of MURDER!



Rob and PC Newman are called to a residential street after a complaint about allegedly aggressive behaviour.



Door-to-door salesman, Tyrone Biggs (Stefan Davis) claims some of the neighbours have been giving him a hard time when they find out he is an ex-offender.



Tyrone insists he has done nothing wrong, so Rob and Devon let him carry on with his business.



But later, things take a SHOCK turn when the coppers return to the same street, where neighbour, Clive Waters (Martin Reeve) accuses Tyrone of trying to kill a woman on her doorstep...

Is ex-offender Tyrone guilty of assault on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.