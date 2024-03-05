Doctors spoilers: WHY is Zara SUSPICIOUS about Nina?
Airs Wednesday 13 March 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) can't wait to get the gossip about Michelle Walton's (Joanna Bending) dinner with Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Zara has already warned surgery newcomer Michelle to be on her guard around practice partner, Nina.
Michelle certainly didn't have the greatest time being interrogated by nosey Nina over dinner!
Michelle reveals how Nina mentioned that change is good and it would be coming soon to The Mill.
WHAT does that mean?
Zara is immediately both worried and suspicious that Nina is planning something.
Nina tries to brush-off Zara's concerns, blaming her comments on the wine she drank last night.
But later, Nina is clearly not happy that Michelle has been gossiping about her with Zara...
Could this mean TROUBLE?
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is not impressed when foster daughter, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons), sneaks back home after staying out all night.
Rob was so worried that he reported her MISSING to the Police!
It's not a good look when Rob has no choice but to send Liv to school with a hangover!
Rob is called to a meeting with school headteacher, Mr Mayhew (Richard Hand).
Mr Mayhew has questions about the school laptop which Liv claims was stolen.
Will Rob reveal the truth about what really happened to Liv's computer?
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) has a bad case of stage fright after overhearing Bear Sylvester's (Dex Lee) beautiful singing voice.
There's no way that nurse Luca can compete with Bear's musical talents at the upcoming charity night.
Event organiser Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is left reeling when Luca announces that he is pulling out of performing on the night!
What a letdown!
WHERE is Kirsty going to find a replacement act for Luca at such short notice?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.