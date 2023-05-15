Doctors spoilers: Will a prank land Scarlett Kiernan in BIG trouble?

Scarlett Kiernan could find her job on the line when a viral video prank doesn't go as planned on Doctors...

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) strike again as the Mad Badgers on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide).



Scarlett and Ollie are hoping to make some money by creating viral prank videos.



The friends decide to prank some of Ollie's friends at the Icon.



But Scarlett is alarmed when Ollie's friends move tables and her surgery co-workers, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), sit at the pranked table instead!



Ollie thinks the situation is hilarious and wants to keep filming.



However, Scarlett is suddenly worried that she could find herself in BIG trouble with bosslady, Nina...

WHAT is Rosie hiding on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) becomes worried when he notices receptionist, Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly), struggling to complete some work tasks.



Al can see something isn't right with Rosie... and is determined to find out WHAT!



Rosie certainly hasn't been herself since she came out of retirement to help out at The Mill.



Al convinces Rosie to join him for a lunch time walk, in an attempt to get her to open up.



WHAT will Rosie reveal?

Luca tries to help Rob on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) decides to try and help after discovering that Emma Reid's (Dido Miles) chat with Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) didn't go well.



Emma has been trying to support Rob through his grief, after the death of his wife, Karen.

But now Rob seems to be pushing Emma away.



Caught in the middle of the awkward atmosphere between Emma and Rob, Luca tries to get Rob to talk about what's been going on...

Can Malika help new mum Rae on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Malika Dahlan (Aria Prasad) is a guest speaker at a 'Baby Sleep Event' for new parents.



She meets mum, Rae Roberts (Georgia Hughes), who is there with her six-week-old baby, Alfie.



Rae seems stressed-out.



And when Alfie starts to cry during the event, Rae tries but fails to comfort her son.



Later, social worker, Morna McIntyre (Natasha Calland), tells Malika that Rae and Alfie are on the council's 'of concern' list.



There were doubts during Rae's pregnancy about how well she was coping...



Should Malika and Morna be seriously concerned about baby Alfie's welfare?

Malika discovers some information about a troubled new mum on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer