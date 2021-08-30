'Doctors' spoilers: Will Aaron Jeffries reveal the TRUTH?

Will Aaron Jeffries wake-up in hospital and REVEAL what really happened during his confrontation with policeman Rob on Doctors?

Aaron Jeffries (played by guest star Zak Douglas) has been rushed to hospital after his near-fatal confrontation with policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) on Doctors.



Aaron, a local bad lad criminal, remains in a critical state after being found unconscious at the bottom of some stairs during a police chase involving Rob and his colleague Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson).



Rob, who has recently been suffering from blackouts and lapses of memory, can't exactly recall what happened when he confronted Aaron in that abandoned building.



So now his career and reputation remain on the line while the incident is investigated.



Rob signs himself off work which alarms his wife Karen (Jan Pearson).



Surgery receptionist Karen tries to get to the bottom of what's going on with Rob.



But she is unable to get any further information out of him.



Karen is determined to help but is frustrated when Dr Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) cannot professionally reveal any further information about Rob's current state of mind.



But will the truth about what happened be revealed sooner than anyone was expecting?



In hospital, injured Aaron begins to regain consciousness...

Karen feels frustrated when she is unable to help Rob on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) has his work cut out for him trying to help a medical student, Adam Hartman (Tim Preston), with strong opinions.



Adam comes in to re-sit part of his medical exam which is a roleplay scenario.



But things don't get off to a good start, when Adam doesn't seem too pleased to see the actress Sarah Franks (Lola-Rose Maxwell) who is playing the "patient".



Does Adam already know Sarah?



Sarah plays the part of an anti-vaxxer, which causes Adam to SNAP and go off on a rant about people who are opposed to getting vacinated!



After the roleplay scenario, Daniel warns Adam that he can't lose his professional cool like that with a patient.



But Daniel's in for a surprise when he discovers the REAL reason that Adam had such an extreme reaction to Sarah and her anti-vacine theories.



But the BIG question is, has Adam now messed-up his chance of passing his medical exam?

Medical student Adam loses his cool during a roleplay scenario on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel tries to find out what's troubling medical student Adam on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC )

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.