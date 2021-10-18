'Doctors' spoilers: Will Al Haskey make peace with Jimmi Clay?

The surgery staff have had just about enough of the tension between Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The fellas had a falling out after Jimmi criticised Al's unprofessional behaviour during the working day.



Jimmi has got a point that doctor Al's mind has not been on the job.



Al has been mostly distracted while he exchanges flirty text messages with his online love interest, Starbuck (aka Casey Matthews).



But as their feud continues, nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) decides enough is enough because now their petty squabbles are affecting patients at the surgery.



So it appears it's up to business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) to get involved to try and end the feud between Al and Jimmi.



However, when Bear attempts to use some mediation techniques on the pair - one involving a tennis ball (!) - things don't get off to a good start.



And it's not long before the insults are flying between 'em again!

Will Bear's mediation techniques work on Al and Jimmi on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

It's been a while since we last saw Ruhma Carter's (Bharti Patel) son Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda).



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, midwife Ruhma arrives home to unexpectedly find Shak in the company of a glamorous woman, Amira Mirza (Halema Hussain).



Shak is back at his mum's place on a date and happily showing Amira around "his" house!



Ruhma can't help but play along as Shak goes overboard to try and impress gorgeous but ghastly Amira.



According to an impressed Amira, Shak owns multiple properties and is a successful bitcoin trader!



Who knew?!



Pampered princess Amira clearly loves the scent of money and fails to make much of an impression on Ruhma.



Will Ruhma run out of patience and be pushed to find a way to sabotage Shak's date?

Shak is back... and on a date with ghastly Amira on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.