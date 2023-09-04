Doctors spoilers: Will Al Haskey SURVIVE?

WHAT has happened to Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The GP was last seen being confronted by angry patient, Frankie Sharp (Andrea Mason) and her equally unpleasant husband, Vic Butt (Neil Sheffield), outside The Mill.

On today's episode, surgery receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), is just about to drive home after the evening shift.



But her son Ollie calls to say he's left his phone charger at the surgery.



Kirsty goes back into the building to find the phone charger.



But instead, she makes a SHOCK discovery...

Kirsty makes a SHOCK discovery on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) faces a dilemma after receiving an EMERGENCY phone call from Kirsty.



He needs to get to the hospital ASAP.



The only thing is, Daniel has been drinking.



Daniel is unable to reach his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), who has gone out for the evening with Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



So the GP decides to drive with his son, Joe (Oliver Falconer), to the hospital.



Unfortunately for Daniel, he gets pulled over by PC Mandy Cox (Melissa Jacques), who notices his car has a broken tail light.



Daniel tries to explain that there's an emergency and he needs to get to the hospital.



However, PC Cox becomes suspicious and asks whether Daniel has been drinking.



Uh-oh.



Is Daniel about to get caught for drink-driving?

Will Daniel get caught for drink-driving on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

The awkward atmosphere continues between Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and his girlfriend, Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen).



Has Bear done something wrong?



Claudia makes it clear she's not into their night out at a gig and wants to go home... alone!



Bear is determined to get to the bottom of Claudia's moody behaviour.



But the couple soon get into another argument!



As Claudia jumps into a taxi, frustrated Bear is left none the wiser about what has gone WRONG between them...

WHY is Claudia being so moody with Bear on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play