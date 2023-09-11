Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester discover girlfriend Claudia's SECRET?

Bear Sylvester is determined to get to the bottom of what is troubling girlfriend Claudia on Doctors...

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) wants some answers from his girlfriend, Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen), on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Claudia hasn't been a ton of fun lately and Bear is worried that he has done something wrong.



Their recent night out at a gig was cut short when the couple got into an argument and Claudia jumped into a taxi to go home!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Claudia is not exactly thrilled when boyfriend Bear unexpectedly turns-up on the doorstep.



Bear is not there to make small talk, he wants to know WHAT is going on with Claudia?



WHY is she trying to avoid him?



Does she want to BREAK-UP??



Claudia is reluctant to talk at first.



However, when it looks like she has pushed Bear too far and he is going to leave, she finally tells him the truth...



WHAT does Claudia reveal that leaves Bear totally shocked?

Claudia comes clean with boyfriend Bear on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

There's been a whole lot of trouble at The Mill lately.



So it's no surprise that Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is back at the surgery.



The policeman interviews receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) about what happened the other night.



Then Rob goes through the surgery's CCTV set-up with Bear.



Will they find some evidence to help reveal what really happened?



Soon after, Rob heads off to interview someone else.



But will they be willing to talk to him?

Kirsty is questioned by Rob on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

There's a surprise for nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) at the Campus Surgery, when an injured cycle delivery guy, Danny Taverner (Joshua Glenister), arrives for treatment.



It turns out there's a bit of history between Luca and Danny!



WHAT is the gossip?



Danny is a bit bashed-up after having an accident while he was out delivering takeaway food.



But while Danny is being treated by Luca, SOMEONE steals his bike!



Danny is now in a total predicament.



How is he going to make his deliveries?



Luca is sympathetic and decides to try and help Danny catch the thief!

Luca teams-up with delivery guy Danny to catch a thief on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Is Mason the bicycle thief on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

