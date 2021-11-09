'Doctors' spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester DROP his complaint?

Bear Sylvester faces a dilemma when his mum Makeda wants him to drop his complaint against the hospital on Doctors...

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is still angry about what has been happening at St Phil's Hospital on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On the advice of his colleague, Dr Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), business manager Bear has decided to make a formal complaint against St Phil's.



However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Bear faces a dilemma when his mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) wants him to drop the complaint...



Makeda is finally awake from the coma after her SHOCK collapse.



But Dr Christine Deng (Kirsten Foster) reports that Makeda still needs to undergo a partial colectomy before she can be discharged from the hospital and go home.



Makeda is reluctant to have the operation but Bear wants her to have the surgery as soon as possible.



However, she's not happy when she learns that the hospital consultant Phillip Whybrow (Graham Hoadly) will be performing her operation.



With Bear pursuing a formal complaint against St Phil's, Makeda becomes worried about how the hospital will treat her as a result.



WHAT will Bear do when it becomes clear that Makeda would prefer it if he dropped his complaint?

Hospital consultant Phillip Whybrow is in charge of Makeda's operation on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) catches-up with her friend Maggie Lynch (previous Doctors guest star Alison Belbin) and confides in Maggie about her marriage.



Even though Karen's husband Rob's (Chris Walker) mental health is on the mend after his PTSD nightmare, a sexy spark is still missing from their marriage.



Maggie suggests Karen tries to make Rob jealous!



Bur Karen has another idea, involving a couples' massage.



Will her plan work?

Karen has a heart-to-heart with her friend Maggie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will a couples' massage session put the spark back into Karen and Rob's marriage on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) sees patient Beth Rupani (Victoria Moseley), who needs a prescription for some eczema medication.



However, soon after Beth's appointment, her angry husband Anish (David Kukadia) marches into the Mill and demands to know if his wife really visited the surgery as she claims.



Emma is shocked by Anish's intense and controlling behaviour towards Beth.



Has Emma stumbled onto a case of coercive control within the Rupani family?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.