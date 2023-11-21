Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester keep Tye's SECRET?

Can Bear Sylvester help when Tye has an unexpected request on Doctors?

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is put in a tricky situation on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tye Vere (Daniel Hill) visits The Mill and wants to speak to Bear.

But why is Tye trying to avoid his medic son, Sid (Ashley Rice)?



Things get complicated when Sid arrives for work at the surgery, and Tye is forced to hide out in Bear's office until the coast is clear!

WHAT is going on with Tye?



Does his shifty behaviour have anything to do with his upcoming travel plans?

What's wrong with Jenny on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, midwives Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson) are both trying to deal with the aftermath of their disciplinary hearing at St Phil's Hospital.



Ruhma is fired-up over the blame game and "the system".



However, Jenny appears to have taken the bad experience to heart and has now started to doubt her abilities as a midwife.



Ruhma continues to try and support Jenny through their duties on the maternity ward at St Phil's.



But things take an alarming turn when Jenny starts to panic and become breathless...

Luca helps a young woman come to terms with a life-changing diagnosis on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) visits patient Mille Hall (Isabel Vincent), who is recovering from a windsurfing accident at the home of her overprotective mum, Alison (Lesley Molony).



While nurse Luca is changing her dressing, Millie notices his red ribbon brooch.

This leads Millie to confess her own recent diagnosis with HIV.



Millie is clearly struggling to come to terms with the news, and has yet to speak to a specialist or reach out to a helpline.



Can Luca help Millie come to terms with her diagnosis and encourage her to seek further support from the local community?

Ahead of World AIDS Day, today's episode of Doctors features a timely storyline featuring nurse Luca. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer