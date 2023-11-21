Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester keep Tye's SECRET?
Airs Thursday 30 November 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is put in a tricky situation on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Tye Vere (Daniel Hill) visits The Mill and wants to speak to Bear.
But why is Tye trying to avoid his medic son, Sid (Ashley Rice)?
Things get complicated when Sid arrives for work at the surgery, and Tye is forced to hide out in Bear's office until the coast is clear!
WHAT is going on with Tye?
Does his shifty behaviour have anything to do with his upcoming travel plans?
Meanwhile, midwives Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson) are both trying to deal with the aftermath of their disciplinary hearing at St Phil's Hospital.
Ruhma is fired-up over the blame game and "the system".
However, Jenny appears to have taken the bad experience to heart and has now started to doubt her abilities as a midwife.
Ruhma continues to try and support Jenny through their duties on the maternity ward at St Phil's.
But things take an alarming turn when Jenny starts to panic and become breathless...
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) visits patient Mille Hall (Isabel Vincent), who is recovering from a windsurfing accident at the home of her overprotective mum, Alison (Lesley Molony).
While nurse Luca is changing her dressing, Millie notices his red ribbon brooch.
This leads Millie to confess her own recent diagnosis with HIV.
Millie is clearly struggling to come to terms with the news, and has yet to speak to a specialist or reach out to a helpline.
Can Luca help Millie come to terms with her diagnosis and encourage her to seek further support from the local community?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.