Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester reveal his SHOCK DISCOVERY?

Will Bear Sylvester tell Jimmi what he has uncovered about Sutton Vale on Doctors?

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is reeling after making a SHOCK discovery while looking through the financial accounts of Sutton Vale surgery on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Business manager, Bear, knows he needs to break the news to his collague, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), who is planning to take over the running of the surgery.



In the mean time, Jimmy and his nurse girlfriend, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy), have a meeting with bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) to discuss their future plans.



Daniel and Zara are not quite ready to sign-off on anything just yet... but things are looking good!



To celebrate, Jimmi and Maeve go out for drinks.



Jimmi is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Maeve, and gives her a key to his house!



But is Jimmi's romantic bubble about to burst?



Bear finally catches-up with Jimmi and makes it clear he has something important to tell him...

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is worried about money matters.



Her bus pass has run out and her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), isn't much help.



However, could there be a new work opportunity on the horizon for Scarlett?



At the surgery, Scarlett is curious when receptionists, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), discuss the VPAS home visits they make from time-to-time.



Scarlett wants to know more.



Is there a way for her to get involved too?

Elsewhere, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has an appointment booked to visit Kali Sanyal (Hiral Varsani), her husband Max (Rishi Rian) and their baby son.



However, when Ruhma arrives for the appointment, she can hear the baby crying inside but nobody answers the door.



What's going on?



Kali left Max in charge of baby care duties while she is at work.



Ruhma calls Kali to find out what's going on.



WHERE is Max?



And how is Kali's grandmother, Setu Jain (Taru Devani) involved?

