Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester reveal his SHOCK DISCOVERY?
Airs Tuesday 27 September 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is reeling after making a SHOCK discovery while looking through the financial accounts of Sutton Vale surgery on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Business manager, Bear, knows he needs to break the news to his collague, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), who is planning to take over the running of the surgery.
In the mean time, Jimmy and his nurse girlfriend, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy), have a meeting with bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) to discuss their future plans.
Daniel and Zara are not quite ready to sign-off on anything just yet... but things are looking good!
To celebrate, Jimmi and Maeve go out for drinks.
Jimmi is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Maeve, and gives her a key to his house!
But is Jimmi's romantic bubble about to burst?
Bear finally catches-up with Jimmi and makes it clear he has something important to tell him...
Meanwhile, surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is worried about money matters.
Her bus pass has run out and her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), isn't much help.
However, could there be a new work opportunity on the horizon for Scarlett?
At the surgery, Scarlett is curious when receptionists, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), discuss the VPAS home visits they make from time-to-time.
Scarlett wants to know more.
Is there a way for her to get involved too?
Elsewhere, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has an appointment booked to visit Kali Sanyal (Hiral Varsani), her husband Max (Rishi Rian) and their baby son.
However, when Ruhma arrives for the appointment, she can hear the baby crying inside but nobody answers the door.
What's going on?
Kali left Max in charge of baby care duties while she is at work.
Ruhma calls Kali to find out what's going on.
WHERE is Max?
And how is Kali's grandmother, Setu Jain (Taru Devani) involved?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
