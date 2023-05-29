Doctors spoilers: Will Daniel Granger discover Zara's SECRET?

Is Daniel Granger about to find out what's been brewing between Zara and flirty medical student Miles on Doctors?

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) remains blissfully unaware that his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), has got her hands full with flirty medical student, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After her last encounter with Miles, a shaken Zara decides to CANCEL her morning lecture at the University.



But it's not long before the GP receives a voice message from Miles, saying how disappointed he is to miss seeing her.



Just as Zara is listening to the message from Miles, Daniel enters the room!



Will Daniel have questions about WHO mystery man Miles is?

Meanwhile, it's interview day at The Mill.



The Reception team of Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) are ready to get competitive.



The women will be interviewed for the chance to temporarily cover Bear Sylvester's (Dex Lee) business manager role at the surgery.



Daniel delights in teasing Bear about the predicament he has got on his hands.



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) coaches Rosie.



Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) helps Scarlett, while they start planning another of their viral video pranks.



But when a bucket prank doesn't go quite as planned, will Scarlett's interview opportunity be jeopardised?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) investigates when a worried neighbour, Georgia Parry (Becky Easen), reports her neighbour Nancy hasn't been seen in months.



When Rob breaks into Nancy's flat he makes a SHOCK discovery...



Rob is able to track down Nancy's next-of-kin, her estranged son, Cameron Clarke (Dominic Allen).



But Cameron is strangely unmoved by the news about Nancy...



As Rob continues to investigate charity worker Nancy's past, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) becomes concerned the copper is developing a personal attachment to the case...

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

