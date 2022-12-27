Doctors spoilers: Will Emma Reid QUIT?

Emma Reid (played by Emma Reid) faces the fallout from everything that happened with dodgy DS Matt Cassidy on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Emma is on shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at the Police Station.



It seems to be a quiet, crime-free day at first.



So Emma offers to put the kettle on for a round of tea for her work colleagues.



However, she gets a frosty reception and soon realises the Police officers are ignoring her!



It doesn't take Emma long to put two and two together and realise she's being blamed after the official complaint she made against crooked Cassidy.



Because of Cassidy's unprofessional behaviour, the rape case against the accused, Nicholas Thorne, fell apart leaving victim, Melissa Grant, devastated.



As Emma begins to wonder if she did the right thing and whether she still has the same passion for her FME work, she once again considers QUITTING!



Will some advice from Superintendent Gifford (played by Roger Morlidge, who played Mr Griffin, Head Teacher at Weatherfield High on Coronation Street) help convince Emma to stick with the job?

Will Emma be convinced not to quit her job at the Police Station on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) can't wait to be discharged from hospital.



However, her delight is cut short as her worried husband, Rob (Chris Walker), continues to fuss over her.



Rob wants a full update from the hospital consultant... but Karen is already halfway out of the building and is looking forward to getting home and sleeping in her own bed!



As Rob's overprotective behaviour continues, Karen seeks advice from doctor Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



Can Daniel find a gentle way to advise Rob that he needs to give Karen a bit of breathing space since he's not her GP?

Karen has some good news for Rob on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel and his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), find themselves in need of some EMERGENCY childcare, when their son, Joe, is sent home from school due to a broken boiler.



Zara and Daniel are both busy seeing patients at The Campus.



So Zara arranges for Joe to go over to a school friend, Corey Haywick's house and be looked after by Corey's mum, Cindy (Tamsin Hunt).



But later, when Zara returns to collect Joe from Cindy's house, she's alarmed to discover the boys have been left home alone!



WHERE has Cindy gone?

Zara tries to find out where Corey's mum has gone on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Can Cindy be trusted to look after Zara and Daniel's son on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer