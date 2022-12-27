Doctors spoilers: Will Emma Reid QUIT?
Airs Wednesday 4 January 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Emma Reid (played by Emma Reid) faces the fallout from everything that happened with dodgy DS Matt Cassidy on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Emma is on shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at the Police Station.
It seems to be a quiet, crime-free day at first.
So Emma offers to put the kettle on for a round of tea for her work colleagues.
However, she gets a frosty reception and soon realises the Police officers are ignoring her!
It doesn't take Emma long to put two and two together and realise she's being blamed after the official complaint she made against crooked Cassidy.
Because of Cassidy's unprofessional behaviour, the rape case against the accused, Nicholas Thorne, fell apart leaving victim, Melissa Grant, devastated.
As Emma begins to wonder if she did the right thing and whether she still has the same passion for her FME work, she once again considers QUITTING!
Will some advice from Superintendent Gifford (played by Roger Morlidge, who played Mr Griffin, Head Teacher at Weatherfield High on Coronation Street) help convince Emma to stick with the job?
Meanwhile, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) can't wait to be discharged from hospital.
However, her delight is cut short as her worried husband, Rob (Chris Walker), continues to fuss over her.
Rob wants a full update from the hospital consultant... but Karen is already halfway out of the building and is looking forward to getting home and sleeping in her own bed!
As Rob's overprotective behaviour continues, Karen seeks advice from doctor Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).
Can Daniel find a gentle way to advise Rob that he needs to give Karen a bit of breathing space since he's not her GP?
Daniel and his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), find themselves in need of some EMERGENCY childcare, when their son, Joe, is sent home from school due to a broken boiler.
Zara and Daniel are both busy seeing patients at The Campus.
So Zara arranges for Joe to go over to a school friend, Corey Haywick's house and be looked after by Corey's mum, Cindy (Tamsin Hunt).
But later, when Zara returns to collect Joe from Cindy's house, she's alarmed to discover the boys have been left home alone!
WHERE has Cindy gone?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
