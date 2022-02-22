'Doctors' spoilers: Will Jimmi Clay help patient Asif?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is nervous about his upcoming meeting with patient, Asif Mehta (Raj Paul) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Asif is seeking counselling sessions with Jimmi, after previously admitting to having suicidal thoughts.



But counsellor Jimmi is still haunted by the suicide of a previous patient, Tim Watkins.



Tim took his own life after convincing everyone around him, including Jimmi, that his life was back on track.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi is worried about the Corner's Inquest into Tim's death.



Is there anything Jimmi could have done differently to avoid the tragic turn of events?



Asif is still stressed out about his failing record studio business and being a carer for his sick dad.



He could definitely do with some support from Jimmi.



But can Jimmi overcome his fears over what happened with Tim to provide the safe space that Asif needs?

Winnie isn't about to let heart failure get in the way of her going on a travel adventure on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) makes a house visit to see elderly patient, Winnie Jones (Tina Gray).



Winnie is currently bedbound because of heart failure.



But Winnie is not down and out just yet.



She tells Luca all about her plans for a final round the world trip!



Luca plays along with Winnie's excitement.



But the nurse is not entirely convinced she is up for going on such an adventure.



Especially when he examines Winnie and notices some troubling symptoms...

Ruhma makes a startling discovery about mum-to-be Melissa on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets pregnant Melissa Benson (Jo Woodcock) and her partner, Aaron Miller (James Wallwork) at St Phil's.



Melissa has puffy ankles and wants to check there's nothing wrong.



But there's clearly something else on Melissa's mind...



After Ruhma admits Melissa to hospital, she reveals she has received an e-mail containing some SHOCK information.



Ruhma is stunned by what Melissa reveals...



But why won't Melissa also share the information with Aaron?



Melissa has received some SHOCK information via e-mail on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.