Doctors spoilers: Will Karen Hollins survive?

Karen Hollins is rushed to hospital after her SHOCK collapse when Doctors returns to BBC Daytime after the Christmas break.

The fate of Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) hangs in the balance when Doctors returns to BBC One after the Christmas break (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The BBC daytime drama ended with a SHOCK year-end cliffhanger before Christmas, when surgery receptionist, Karen, suddenly collapsed after a confrontation with sacked trainee GP, Princess Buchanan (Laura White).



But as Karen lies unconscious behind the Reception desk, help arrives from an unexpected visitor.



It's surgery nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), who is back from his around-the-world travels!



Luca intends to surprise the surgery staff with his return.



But instead he finds The Mill is deserted... OR is it?



Meanwhile, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is at the Police Station when he receives an alarming phone call from Luca.



Rob leaves work and rushes to the hospital to get an update on Karen's condition.



WHY did she collapse?



And will anyone discover the truth about Karen's confrontation with Princess?



Is Princess to blame for the terrible turn of events on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rob fears the worst for Karen after her collapse on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) remains unaware of the MEDICAL EMERGENCY happening at the hospital.



The GP is ready to settle down for a delicious Indian takeaway, when he finds himself having to deal with his own medical drama...



Al is alarmed when the takeaway delivery driver, Krish Paswan (Kammy Darweish, who played student Naveed Haider's dad on Channel 4 comedy-drama, Ackley Bridge), arrives in a terrible state!



WHAT has happened to Krish?



Al insists on cleaning-up Krish's injuries and then invites the down-on-his-luck man to join him, having ordered far too much food!



Al becomes engrossed as Krish opens-up about what has been going on in his life...

Al helps a troubled takeaway delivery driver on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Leah Milne (Mufrida Hayes) is puzzled when she finds a MYSTERY pair of diamond earrings at home while she is cleaning.



She calls her husband, Julian (Robert Maskell) for some answers.



But she gets more than she bargained for when she discovers he's not on his planned business trip to Paris... but lying in a hospital bed instead!



WHAT's going on with Julian?



And will he come clean about the diamond earrings?

Is Leah's husband Julian keeping a SECRET from her on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer