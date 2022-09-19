Doctors spoilers: Will Maeve Ludlow turn herself into the police?

Is Maeve Ludlow (played by Clelia Murphy) ready to face-up to her CRIME and turn herself into the police on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is devastated after discovering yet another secret about his girlfriend, Maeve.



But the GP is in for another shock when Maeve suggests they could both flee Letherbridge for a fresh start elsewhere!



Is Maeve really planning to do a runner to avoid another encounter with the police?



Jimmi stops Maeve in her tracks when he reminds her that her mum, Gillian (Diana Payan) is in a local carehome.



Is Maeve really going to abandon her own mother?



Jimmi hopes Maeve will do the right thing and turn herself into the police.



But it seems surgery nurse Maeve has other ideas, as she packs a bag and then drives off in her car...



Has Maeve gone on the run without Jimmi?



Will Maeve abandon her mum Gillian on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

At The Mill, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) notices that fellow receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), appears to be in some discomfort as she keeps moving about in her chair.



Valerie confides in Karen about what she has been experiencing lately.



Karen is worried and asks Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) if he can examine Valerie.



Valerie appreciates being seen on such short notice.



Daniel runs some tests and asks Valerie for a urine sample.



But WHAT will the test results reveal?

WHAT is wrong with Valerie on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is concerned when she meets stressed-out carer, Sharon Cooper (Linda Armstrong, who previously played Sister Brigid on ITV's The Royal).



Sharon arrives at The Mill out-of-breath, after racing from appointment to appointment to see patients.



Sharon plays down her condition, as she needs the money and doesn't have time for a break from her job.



Even as she waits to see Zara, Sharon's manager is on the phone telling her to go and see another patient.



In Zara's office, she runs an ECG scan on Sharon and then becomes very concerned...

Zara tries to help a busy careworker on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

