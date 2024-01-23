Doctors spoilers: Will Nina's lecture be a SUCCESS?

Nina is offered the chance to lecture at the University on Doctors

Things are looking-up for Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) on today's episode of Doctors.



After drawing attention to her discussion about pain, with her protest outside St Phil's Hospital, Nina is invited to give at lecture at the University of Letherbridge.



Nina is nervous and discusses the opportunity with both Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her son, Suni (Rahul Arya).



Nina shows Suni her planned presentation to give a lecture around the issue of pain.



Could this be the opportunity Nina needs to help start making the changes she is campaigning for?

Kadie (played by Chardai Shaw) is among the students attending Nina's lecture on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

The search continues for the imposter, "Dr Jimmi".



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has now told all his surgery co-workers to be vigilant about the man who has been impersonating him and misdiagnosing patients.



Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has a poster of the suspect for receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) to put-up.



Are they getting closer to putting a STOP to the dodgy doc?

Kirsty is ready to help catch the imposter "Dr Jimmi" on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) meets patient, Pippa Lee (Angela Curran, who previously played Caitlin Morgan on ITV's Doc Martin).



Pippa is upset and distracted since her beloved pet pooch, Billy, has gone missing.



Pippa has offered a £500 reward for the safe return of her dog.



Luca agrees to accompany Pippa to the park to meet schoolboy, Mal Norris (Joey Walden), who claims he has information about Billy.



But it soon appears that Billy is in some kind of trouble of his own...

Luca and patient Pippa confront a possible dognapper on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT kind of trouble has schoolboy Mal got himself into on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer