Doctors spoilers: Will Nina's lecture be a SUCCESS?
Airs Thursday 1 February 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Things are looking-up for Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After drawing attention to her discussion about pain, with her protest outside St Phil's Hospital, Nina is invited to give at lecture at the University of Letherbridge.
Nina is nervous and discusses the opportunity with both Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her son, Suni (Rahul Arya).
Nina shows Suni her planned presentation to give a lecture around the issue of pain.
Could this be the opportunity Nina needs to help start making the changes she is campaigning for?
The search continues for the imposter, "Dr Jimmi".
Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has now told all his surgery co-workers to be vigilant about the man who has been impersonating him and misdiagnosing patients.
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has a poster of the suspect for receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) to put-up.
Are they getting closer to putting a STOP to the dodgy doc?
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) meets patient, Pippa Lee (Angela Curran, who previously played Caitlin Morgan on ITV's Doc Martin).
Pippa is upset and distracted since her beloved pet pooch, Billy, has gone missing.
Pippa has offered a £500 reward for the safe return of her dog.
Luca agrees to accompany Pippa to the park to meet schoolboy, Mal Norris (Joey Walden), who claims he has information about Billy.
But it soon appears that Billy is in some kind of trouble of his own...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.