Doctors spoilers: Will Paige give Sid a FASHION MAKEOVER?
Airs Tuesday 23 April 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) already seems smitten with Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Even though their first "date" wasn't exactly what Paige had in mind!
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Sid updates his housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), on what's been happening between him and Paige while Bear has been away on holiday.
Paige wants to take Sid out on a proper date.
But it seems, first she intends to give the medic a fashion makeover!
How will Sid's surgery co-workers react when Paige shows off the new suit she's convinced him to buy?
Things didn't exactly end well between Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).
Scarlett bumps into Suni at the surgery and it's clear that things are still awkward between them.
Scarlett decides enough is enough and it's time for the ex-es to clear the air.
Can Scarlett and Suni find a way to move on?
Christmas is about to come very early for Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell)!
Kirsty is out on a VPAS visit to see patient Peggy Stark.
Kirsty is amused when the house doorbell plays Christmas tunes!
But then Peggy's husband, Albie (Paul Croft) and his daughter Clara (Emerald O'Hanrahan, who voices the character Grace Grundy on BBC Radio's The Archers), both greet Kirsty wearing festive jumpers!
Clara insists on feeding Kirsty with festive food.
The family talk about Peggy's love of Christmas.
But Kirsty starts to sense that all is not right when there's no sign of the lady of the house...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.