Doctors spoilers: Will Paige give Sid a FASHION MAKEOVER?

Paige wants to go on a date with Sid... but first he needs to look the part on Doctors!

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) already seems smitten with Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Even though their first "date" wasn't exactly what Paige had in mind!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Sid updates his housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), on what's been happening between him and Paige while Bear has been away on holiday.



Paige wants to take Sid out on a proper date.



But it seems, first she intends to give the medic a fashion makeover!



How will Sid's surgery co-workers react when Paige shows off the new suit she's convinced him to buy?

Bear gets the gossip about Sid and Paige on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Things didn't exactly end well between Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).



Scarlett bumps into Suni at the surgery and it's clear that things are still awkward between them.



Scarlett decides enough is enough and it's time for the ex-es to clear the air.



Can Scarlett and Suni find a way to move on?

Will Scarlett and Suni clear the air on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Christmas is about to come very early for Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell)!



Kirsty is out on a VPAS visit to see patient Peggy Stark.



Kirsty is amused when the house doorbell plays Christmas tunes!



But then Peggy's husband, Albie (Paul Croft) and his daughter Clara (Emerald O'Hanrahan, who voices the character Grace Grundy on BBC Radio's The Archers), both greet Kirsty wearing festive jumpers!

Clara insists on feeding Kirsty with festive food.



The family talk about Peggy's love of Christmas.



But Kirsty starts to sense that all is not right when there's no sign of the lady of the house...

Things take a festive turn for Kirsty on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

WHY are Albie and Clara celebrating Christmas in spring time on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer