Doctors spoilers: Will Princess Buchanan get to keep her job at The Mill?

The fate of Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) still hangs in the balance after her suspension from The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But despite all her previous bad behaviour, Dr Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) reckons that trainee GP, Princess, deserves another chance.



He's even prepared to step-up and offer to be her mentor/trainer again.



At Sutton Vale, Princess states her case and apologises again during a meeting with bosses, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



Although all three have previously seen potential in Princess, will Bear, Zara and Daniel finally decide that enough is enough and give Princess her official marching orders?

Will Bear, Zara and Daniel give Princess another chance on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

At St Phil's Hospital, Eve Haskey (Rachel Bell) remains in a feverish and distressed state.



Al (Ian Midlane) is getting increasingly worried about his mum, as she starts talking about fairies and water babies.



None of it makes any sense to Al.



However, when surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), drops by for a visit, she realises Eve is talking about the Sprite Trail.



The WHAT?!



Valerie tells Al all about a local trail.



And little do Valerie and Al realise, but the Sprite Trail may also help them solve the mystery of the Legionnaire's disease outbreak in Letherbridge...

Al gets upset over his mum's fevered state on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Down at the police station, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and forensic examiner, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) are not sure what to think after a local homeless man claims to have been attacked by KILLER ROBOTS!!



Otter (Richard Sutton, who has appeared on lots of TV series including the kids' sketch show, Gigglebiz) is found in a battered and bruised state after staggering away from an industrial estate.



Otto urges Rob and Emma to warn people that killer robots are on the loose!



Rob and Emma discover that Otto, a former plumber, is known to mental health services and is on file as delusional and paranoid.



But could it be that there is any truth to Otto's story?



How did he end up in such an injured state?



Rob and Emma investigate a startling claim made by a homeless man on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHO... or what attacks homeless man Otto on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

