Doctors spoilers: Will Ruhma be REPLACED?

It looks like Ruhma's job promotion is going to be short-lived on Doctors...

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) has been trying to bring some change to the maternity ward since she was promoted on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But has Ruhma pushed head midwife, Harriet Elridge (Nicola Goodchild), too far with her push for change?



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Ruhma approaches Harriet with some more ideas that could improve the day-to-day running of the maternity ward at St Phil's Hospital.



However, Ruhma is in for a shock when bosslady Harriet reveals that she has found a permanent replacement for Ruhma's role.



Which basically means, Ruhma is out of a job and must return to her former position of regular midwife!



Harriet points out that Ruhma's job promotion was always going to be temporary.



However, Ruhma remains suspicious that Harriet is trying to get rid of her because of her attempts to shake-up the system!



WHAT will Ruhma do?



Will she fight to hang onto her job promotion?

Harriet has some bad news for Ruhma on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) has decided he wants to become a foster parent again.



The Letherbridge copper attends a fostering assessment panel.



Rob is questioned by panel chair, Rachelle Young (Joanne Henry, who played Judgy Mama on Bridgerton).



But when Rob becomes emotional while discussing the death of his wife, Karen, will the assessment panel start to have concerns about whether Rob is really ready to start fostering kids again?

Rachelle questions Rob about his wish to start fostering again on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Is Rob really ready to become a foster parent again on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) becomes concerned when she meets a young mum, Nora Arapi (Rosella Doda), whose run down accommodation is making her baby daughter, Maria, ill.



Scarlett advises Nora to get Maria seen by a doctor at The Mill.



Nora manages to get an appointment to see Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).



But because of her immigration status, Nora has no means to move home.



She's basically at the mercy of her dodgy landlord, Pete Burroughs (Gary Bates), who has failed to sort out the damp and mould problem in Nora's flat.



Can Scarlett and Sid find a way to help Nora and her daughter?

Scarlett tries to help a mum and her baby daughter on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer