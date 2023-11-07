Doctors spoilers: Will Scarlett and Suni's SECRET get out?
Airs Monday 13 November 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) didn't think much of Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) when she first met the flashy GP earlier this year on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But Scarlett ultimately broke-up with her boyfriend, Ollie Millar, because her mind was on Suni.
And now, after a whole LOT of on/off vibes, Scarlett and Suni have finally hooked-up!
However, the morning after the night before, receptionist Scarlett is worried about word getting out about her and Suni.
Will the pair manage to keep it strictly business during their day jobs at The Mill and hide their SEXY secret from their surgery co-workers?
It's midwife Jenny Ackerman's (Lois Pearson) first day working at St Phil's Hopsital.
Jenny is determined to prove she's got what it takes after her less-than-successful introduction working with Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) at The Mill!
But both Ruhma and Jenny are going to be put to the test, as it's going to be the day from hell on the maternity ward...
Anne Richards (Elinor Coleman) and her husband, Dez Cruz (Daniel J Carver), are nervous about her giving birth.
Anne's first pregnancy didn't go so well and she had to have an EMERGENCY caesarean.
The couple are worried that history could repeat itself...
Meanwhile, pregnant Lacy Feltham (Fay Jagger) arrives.
But the maternity ward is already full and Ruhma can't find a bed for Lacey.
It's go, go, go and Jenny starts to wonder if it will always be like this!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.