Doctors spoilers: Will Scarlett and Suni's SECRET get out?

Scarlett is worried about the word getting out on what happened between her and Suni on Doctors...

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) didn't think much of Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) when she first met the flashy GP earlier this year on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Scarlett ultimately broke-up with her boyfriend, Ollie Millar, because her mind was on Suni.

And now, after a whole LOT of on/off vibes, Scarlett and Suni have finally hooked-up!



However, the morning after the night before, receptionist Scarlett is worried about word getting out about her and Suni.



Will the pair manage to keep it strictly business during their day jobs at The Mill and hide their SEXY secret from their surgery co-workers?

Will Nina find out what's going on between Suni and Scarlett on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

It's midwife Jenny Ackerman's (Lois Pearson) first day working at St Phil's Hopsital.



Jenny is determined to prove she's got what it takes after her less-than-successful introduction working with Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) at The Mill!



But both Ruhma and Jenny are going to be put to the test, as it's going to be the day from hell on the maternity ward...



Anne Richards (Elinor Coleman) and her husband, Dez Cruz (Daniel J Carver), are nervous about her giving birth.



Anne's first pregnancy didn't go so well and she had to have an EMERGENCY caesarean.



The couple are worried that history could repeat itself...



Meanwhile, pregnant Lacy Feltham (Fay Jagger) arrives.



But the maternity ward is already full and Ruhma can't find a bed for Lacey.



It's go, go, go and Jenny starts to wonder if it will always be like this!

It's a very busy day on the maternity ward for Ruhma on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Parents-to-be Anne and Dez are feeling nervous about the birth on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

