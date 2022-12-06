Doctors spoilers: Will someone get SACKED?

It's ALL happening at The Mill in the aftermath of the surgery's Christmas party on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) awaits his fate, knowing he is in BIG trouble for trying to cover-up receptionist Valerie Pitman's (Sarah Moyle) secret.



Surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) now face a difficult decision over what disciplinary action to take...



Meanwhile, Valerie realises it's time she came clean to Hailey Dodds (Caoimhe Farren) about what she has done.



Hailey reels from Valerie's SHOCK CONFESSION and fears her daughter, Grace, will now lose the asthma medication that is already making a real difference to her life...



Has well-meaning Valerie messed everything up?



Hailey discovers the terrible truth about what Valerie has done on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

It may be almost Christmas, but Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) is having a terrible time at school.



After what happened between Izzie and her now ex-boyfriend, Lee, the teenager is the target of gossip and name-calling because she didn't give Lee what she wanted.



Izzie's dad, Daniel, tries to find a way to help boost her spirits.



But nothing he does or says seems to work.

Daniel tries to help daughter Izzie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

As Christmas approaches, unemployed Brian Kiernan (Simon Lowe) is worried that his daughter, Scarlett (Kia Pegg), is overworking herself, juggling TWO jobs to try and help their family make ends meet.



Brian has been using an app to track their electricty usage at home.



But he's shocked to discover how quickly using the heater is eating-up their electricity credit...



It's supposed to be the season to be jolly.



Unfortunately, things are looking rather grim for Scarlett and Brian this Christmas...



There's more bad news for Scarlett and Brian on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)