Doctors spoilers: Will Suni get SUSPENDED from his job?

It could soon be make... or BREAK for Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The GP is awaiting his fate after a review panel investigation into Suni's connection to impersonator doctor, Harry Drake (Joel Phillimore).



Practice partner Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) was alarmed by the possible consequences for The Mill, after it was discovered that Suni prescribed painkillers to addict Harry shortly before his overdose...



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, it's time for Suni to find out if his past actions could now cost him his career...



Suni arrives at The Mill for another meeting with the partners.



They deliver their verdict...



In the meantime, Suni's girlfriend, surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), has been doing her best to try and support him during his troubled time.



However, Scarlett remains concerned that Suni is still shutting her out about how he is really feeling about everything.



Is the couple's relationship still on shaky ground?

Suni was questioned by Zara, Sid and Al during a review panel on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Suni come to regret his association with Harry on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is out and about for a VPAS visit to see James Goodwin (Matthew Nolan).



James has asthma and is also a recent amputee.



He is struggling to accept his new situation and is carrying around a lot of anger about what has happened to him.



Kirsty can see that James is struggling to deal with his huge life change.



But he is not the only one.



James's fiancee, Jenny Hamilton (Megan Placito), confides in Kirsty about not knowing how to cope with his ongoing bitter mood.



Jenny has an idea to invite James's mate, Paul Ashton (Rudolphe Mdlongwa), over to try and cheer him up.



However, things do not go quite as planned...



Kirsty tries to help James come to terms with a life-changing situation on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

James's fiancee Jenny is having a difficult time on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer