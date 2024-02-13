Doctors spoilers: Will Suni get SUSPENDED from his job?
Airs Tuesday 20 February 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
It could soon be make... or BREAK for Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
The GP is awaiting his fate after a review panel investigation into Suni's connection to impersonator doctor, Harry Drake (Joel Phillimore).
Practice partner Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) was alarmed by the possible consequences for The Mill, after it was discovered that Suni prescribed painkillers to addict Harry shortly before his overdose...
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, it's time for Suni to find out if his past actions could now cost him his career...
Suni arrives at The Mill for another meeting with the partners.
They deliver their verdict...
In the meantime, Suni's girlfriend, surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), has been doing her best to try and support him during his troubled time.
However, Scarlett remains concerned that Suni is still shutting her out about how he is really feeling about everything.
Is the couple's relationship still on shaky ground?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is out and about for a VPAS visit to see James Goodwin (Matthew Nolan).
James has asthma and is also a recent amputee.
He is struggling to accept his new situation and is carrying around a lot of anger about what has happened to him.
Kirsty can see that James is struggling to deal with his huge life change.
But he is not the only one.
James's fiancee, Jenny Hamilton (Megan Placito), confides in Kirsty about not knowing how to cope with his ongoing bitter mood.
Jenny has an idea to invite James's mate, Paul Ashton (Rudolphe Mdlongwa), over to try and cheer him up.
However, things do not go quite as planned...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.