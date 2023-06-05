Doctors spoilers: Will the kiss between Zara Carmichael and Miles be EXPOSED?

﻿Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has been trying to avoid medical student, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby) since their awkward exchange on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara tries to focus on her latest lecture at the University.



But Miles still approaches her.



He hasn't got the message yet!



Zara warns Miles that what happened between them was a MISTAKE.



She doesn't want him to contact her again!



The trouble is, SOMEONE witnessed Zara and Miles together...



Miles is alarmed when he finds classmate, Chloe Fisher (Martha Breen), showing other students a social media post about a faculty member taking advantage of students!



Could this mean BIG trouble for Zara?

WHO knows about Miles and Zara on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) takes his son, Joe (Oliver Falconer), to a local eco-charity drive, promising it will be a fun day filled with amazing activities.



But Joe doesn't think a day of picking-up litter and other ''amazing activities'' is fun at all!



In fact he finds it all an absolute BORE!



Daniel is disappointed by Joe's attitude and tries to convince him that saving the planet is important... and cool.



But Joe still isn't impressed by his dad's eco-friendly lecture!



Uh-oh.



Have Daniel and his partner, Zara, now got a surly pre-teenager on their hands??

Boring! Joe is not impressed by Daniel's idea of a fun-filled day out on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) gets a visit at the surgery from an old school friend, Deep Jakhur (Shahbaaz Khan).



Deep reveals he's got genital herpes and fears he has now given the viral infection to his new wife, Priyanka (Ambika Sharma).



But how did Deep catch it in the first place?



Meanwhile, Priyanka senses something is wrong between her and Deep, when he tries to avoid a conversation about having a baby together.



Priyanka confides in her best friend and colleague, Josh Keiffer (Tom Ross-Williams), about the problems in their new marriage.



She has a startling theory about what their BIG issue could be...



Can Suni help Deep and Priyanka before secrets and lies ruin their relationship?

Suni tries to help some troubled newlyweds on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Best friend Josh gets caught-in-the-middle of Deep and Priyanka's problems on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer