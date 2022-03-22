Doctors spoilers: Will Valerie Pitman be pushed too far?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) is trying to be a supportive friend while her work colleague, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) recovers after an unfortunate tumble down the stairs on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, stubborn Emma is proving to be a particularly prickly patient!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Valerie buys Emma a present, thinking it will make life easier for her.



The gadget can answer questions, play music and be something that Emma can take her anger out on.

Unfortunately, Valerie is the only one who Emma wants to take her anger out on right now!



After well-meaning Valerie starts rearranging all of Emma's kitchen cupboards, the GP snaps...



Enough is enough!



Are Emma and Valerie heading for a rather unfortunate falling out?

Emma does not appreciate Valerie's gift on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is attempting to get things back on track at Sutton Vale.



Jimmi has concerns about receptionist, Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly).



Rosie has been struggling with all the new changes at the surgery.



There was that recent chaos caused by the new computer system.



Jimmi assures Rosie that he is there to help.



But when Jimmi manages to solve Rosie's issues, it creates an unexpected problem for The Mill...

Rosie has some SURPRISE news for Jimmi on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) gets a visit from an angry patient, Agnes Morris (Amy Cameron).



Agnes suffers from Crohn's disease and is an active member of an online support group.



However, she believes that another "patient", Emily Brookes (Hannah Brownlie), is faking her illness to get attention and sympathy from the online community.



Agnes demands that Bear investigate Emily.

But when Bear's actions fail to make much impact, angry Agnes takes matters into her own hands and tracks down Emily to confront her at home...



Can both Bear and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) get on the case before Agnes does something EXTREME...

Is Emily faking illness to get attention on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.