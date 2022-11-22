Doctors spoilers: Will Valerie Pitman get found out?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) continues with her SECRET plan to help Hailey Dodds (Caoimhe Farren) and her daughter, Grace, on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Valerie's undercover mission means the surgery receptionist is starting to get distracted on the job at The Mill.



Valerie becomes anxious when she gets answers a phone call from a MYSTERY person and tells them she'll have to ring them back later.



WHO is on the other end of the line?



When Valerie sends a patient to the wrong room, fellow receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) starts to worry that something is up with Valerie...



Later, Valerie sneaks off to the park to meet Hailey.



But is Karen now suspicious about what's going on with Valerie?



MEANWHILE, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) is being rude to everyone around as usual.



She can't help but make a scathing comment after she overhears Karen discussing Valerie with midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel).



But, Princess remains on edge as she anxiously awaits yet another MYSTERY phone call...

WHAT is Valerie up to now on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

There are shockwaves throughout Letherbridge Police Station after Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) breaks some bad news to DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott).



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) blames Cassidy for the terrible turn of events...



WHAT has happened?

A celebrity rapper and his girlfriend are sent to do community service on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

There is BIG excitement... and trouble when a celebrity rapper and his girlfriend are sent to do Community Payback outside the Campus Surgery.



Rap artist, Cal "Hi ViZ" Cuthbert (Atlas Azure) and his girlfriend, Nat Wilson (Evie Hargreaves), were previously arrested after a video of them trashing a designer clothing store during an argument went viral!



Surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), faces a dilemma when crafty Nat offers her money to film and post a video online of the couple.



However, Scarlett soon starts to sense that Cal is not onboard with his girlfriend's constant need for publicity.



And when there's conflict between Supervisor Jane Bartrum (Katie Wimpenny) and Nat, it's not long before the police arrive on the scene!



Will Cal and Nat get arrested AGAIN??

Will PC Gareth Lewis arrest celebrity rapper Hi ViZ on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Jane the supervisor clashes with Nat on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)