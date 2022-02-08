'Doctors' spoilers: Will Zara Carmichael continue to LIE for Davinia?

Is Zara Carmichael getting in too deep by lying for Davinia on Doctors?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has been put in a tricky situation by her visiting school friend, Davinia Hargrove (Clare Wille) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Davinia has dropped the bombshell that she is cheating on her husband, Julian.



She wants Zara to LIE and pretend Davinia is staying with her in Letherbridge, while she carries on her secret affair!



Zara already loves Davinia's go-getter attitude.



So she has agreed to go along with the cover story.



However, Zara's partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is not quite as convinced when he finds out what's going on.



Daniel doesn't understand why Zara is getting so involved in Davinia's secrets and lies.



Zara plays down Daniel's fears and insists that there is nothing to worry about.



But Daniel remains uneasy about the situation and Davinia's continued presence...

Karen and Valerie have BIG plans for Hazeem on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is impressed after her nephew, Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) works his magic to heal a rift between receptionists Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle).



But Hazeem remains unsure if he is the man for the job at The Mill.



Karen and Valerie joke that they are nominating Hazeem to dress-up as Santa at Christmas.



An awkward Hazeem tries to get the message across that he won't still be about at Christmas.



However, Ruhma has already warned Hazeem about being lazy and throwing in the towel too soon.



After successfully passing his training on the Reception desk, can hesitant Hazeem be convinced to stick around and become a permanent part of the The Mill family?

Sid has a telephone appointment with a grandmother who is worried about her granddaughter on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) speaks to a grandmother, Akhila Majeed (Josephine Lloyd-Welcome) who is worried about her teenage granddaughter, Neha Khashif (Anoushka Chadha) lack of appetite.



Neha keeps insisting she is not hungry.



She's much more interested in playing her computer games!



But Akhila's call with Sid is interrupted when Neha's friend, Rachel Robinson (Eliza Smith) bangs on the front door and makes a SHOCK accusation against Akhila...

Akhila is worried about her granddaughter's lack of appetite on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

What's up with teenager Neha on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.