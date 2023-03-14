Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael and Daniel Granger face a staff FALLOUT!
Airs Wednesday 22 March 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) must pick-up the pieces after the peer review exercise on yesterday's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Things are still frosty between the surgery staff after the ''constructive criticism'' they received from each other during the peer reviews.
And to make matters worse, Dr Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters), who was the mastermind behind the exercise, has gone off on holiday!
Zara is confident that the staff squabbles will soon pass.
But business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), is not so sure and thinks he should intervene.
How will the squabbling surgery staff react when Bear tries to encourage them to put their professional differences aside?
Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is excited but nervous about her teenage son, Ollie (Isaac Benn) coming home from the army.
There was BIG drama when unwilling army recruit Ollie recently ran away from the military and was threatened with ARREST!
But Kirsty is also feeling anxious, as she's not sure how Ollie will react to the news that she and husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), have called it quits with their marriage.
Worried about how Ollie will take the news, will Kirsty put on a brave face and not reveal the truth?
Meanwhile, it's a BIG day for Ruhma Carter's (Bharti Patel) colleague, Adama Saidu (Maxine Finch).
The midwife is about to deliver her 5,000th birth.
Adama is in her element at St Phil's, as she helps new parents, Jade Thinball (Stephanie Siadatan) and Eli Demir (Sam Oladeinde), bond with their baby.
But things take a terrible turn when Jade's husband, Eli, later threatens to report Adama!
Adama reels from the fallout but refuses to confide in Ruhma about WHAT happened.
Can Ruhma get to the bottom of what went wrong?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
