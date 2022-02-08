'Doctors' spoilers: Zara Carmichael gets a SURPRISE visitor!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) finds herself in a tricky situation on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The surgery bosslady is just getting ready to start a self-indulgent day off, when there's an unexpected knock the door.



The visitor turns out to be Julian Hargrove (Henry Douthwaite), who has travelled from London to Letherbridge to surprise his wife, Davinia (Clare Wille)!



Julian has no idea that Davinia is not actually staying at Zara's house.



It's just a cover story to hide the truth that Davinia is cheating on Julian with another man!



Zara plays along with Davinia's lie.



But she quickly calls Davinia to warn her that Julian is in town and asking to see her.



After witnessing Davinia and Julian get into an argument about his unannounced arrival, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) once again tells partner Zara he is not happy about the dishonest situation she has got involved with.



Will Zara continue to lie for Davinia as the situation starts to get out of hand?



Emma is feeling jealous about the friendship between Zara and Davinia on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile at The Mill, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) admits to nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) that she is feeling jealous about Zara's friendship with Davinia.



It feels a bit like she has been replaced.



So far, Zara and Emma have failed to repair their fallout.



It looks like Emma is going to have to get used to Zara making other plans.



ALSO, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is back at work after the fallout from what happened with his counselling patient, Tim Watkins.



But Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is worried whether Jimmi is really coping.

Ruhma is reunited with a former patient on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, there's drama at midwife Ruhma Carter's (Bharti Patel) walking group.



When the mums gather for a walk in the park with their newborn babies, Ruhma is surprised to see Maria Thimbley (Michelle Connolly).



Maria's daughter is now 18 months old.



But soon there's tension between Maria and new mum, Chelle Henry (Kevwe Emefe), who resents Maria giving her patronising tips on parenting her baby, Leon.



As the ill-feeling starts to get out of hand, can Ruhma find a way to play peacekeeper?

New mum Chelle has a fallout with another mum on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.