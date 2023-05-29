Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael is flustered by Miles's FLIRTY behaviour!
Airs Tuesday 6 June 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is on her guard when medical student, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby), approches her again on Campus on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Zara warns Miles again about his inappropriate behaviour both in and outside of the classroom.
But Miles tells her that he can't help the way that he feels.
And he believes that Zara feels the same way and has been giving off signals!
Zara is thrown!
GP/lecturer Zara warns Miles that she is happy with her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), and their son, Joe.
But it looks like Miles may be ready to make a move on Zara...
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is ready to start his VPAS training.
Business manager Bear asks receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), if she will cover his job for one day a week while he does the training.
However, neither of them are prepared for the backlash...
When receptionists, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly), find out about Kirsty's temporary promotion, they wonder why they weren't asked to cover Bear's role at The Mill.
Feeling undervalued and overlooked, Scarlett confronts Bear and points out that if a NEW role is available, they should ALL be given the opportunity to apply!
Has Bear totally put his foot in it with the Reception team?
Over at St Phil's Hospital, midwife Malika Dahlan (Aria Prasad) is looking after labouring Hannah Nicholls (Jessica Boyde).
Hannah's teenage daughter, Sophie (Maisie Wharton), is excited about the birth.
But something's up with Hannah, who suddenly SNAPS at Sophie to leave her alone!
After a hurt Sophie leaves the room, Hannah confides in Malika about the REAL reason she is feeling so anxious about this unexpected pregnancy...
Hannah makes a SHOCK revelation.
But unfortunately, Sophie overhears everything...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris