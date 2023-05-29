Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael is flustered by Miles's FLIRTY behaviour!

Zara Carmichael warns medical student Miles about his inappropriate behaviour... but he still doesn't get the message on Doctors!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is on her guard when medical student, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby), approches her again on Campus on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Zara warns Miles again about his inappropriate behaviour both in and outside of the classroom.



But Miles tells her that he can't help the way that he feels.



And he believes that Zara feels the same way and has been giving off signals!



Zara is thrown!



GP/lecturer Zara warns Miles that she is happy with her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), and their son, Joe.



But it looks like Miles may be ready to make a move on Zara...



Miles believes Zara has SECRET feelings for him on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is ready to start his VPAS training.



Business manager Bear asks receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), if she will cover his job for one day a week while he does the training.



However, neither of them are prepared for the backlash...



When receptionists, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly), find out about Kirsty's temporary promotion, they wonder why they weren't asked to cover Bear's role at The Mill.



Feeling undervalued and overlooked, Scarlett confronts Bear and points out that if a NEW role is available, they should ALL be given the opportunity to apply!



Has Bear totally put his foot in it with the Reception team?

Scarlett confronts Bear on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Over at St Phil's Hospital, midwife Malika Dahlan (Aria Prasad) is looking after labouring Hannah Nicholls (Jessica Boyde).



Hannah's teenage daughter, Sophie (Maisie Wharton), is excited about the birth.



But something's up with Hannah, who suddenly SNAPS at Sophie to leave her alone!



After a hurt Sophie leaves the room, Hannah confides in Malika about the REAL reason she is feeling so anxious about this unexpected pregnancy...



Hannah makes a SHOCK revelation.



But unfortunately, Sophie overhears everything...

Malika helps a labouring mum and her teenage daughter on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

There's trouble between teenager Sophie and her mum on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer