Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael needs Kirsty's help
Airs Monday 6 November 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) decides to take charge of the situation involving absent Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The Mill has been a doctor down since Daniel Granger QUIT the practice.
So the surgery staff could really do with Al back on board.
But instead, Al has been hiding away from the world at home since being attacked outside the surgery by an angry former patient and her husband.
After business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) receives yet another sick note for Al, Zara decides enough is enough.
The trouble is, other staff members including Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) have already tried... and FAILED to convince Al to return to work.
However, Zara is intrigued when she finds out receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) had a minor breakthrough with Al when the grumpy medic let her into his house.
Could Kirsty be the key for convincing Al it's time to try and get his life back on track?
Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is worried when he can't get hold of a colleague, Dr Lisa Caldwell (Amy Cudden), for their planned lunch date.
But Lisa is stressed-out as she's having major problems with her 17-year-old son, Jacob (Jordan Billings).
The teenager has had a run-in with the school Deputy Head, John Matthews (Anthony Cozens) after skipping one of his lessons.
Mr Matthews now won't let Jacob back into the school.
After Jacob angrily punches a wall, Lisa takes the lad to see Suni at the surgery.
WHAT is going on with Jacob and why is he so angry?
As Suni tries to support troubled Lisa, Jacob unexpectedly disappears...
Is there more TROUBLE in store?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.