Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael needs Kirsty's help

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) decides to take charge of the situation involving absent Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The Mill has been a doctor down since Daniel Granger QUIT the practice.

So the surgery staff could really do with Al back on board.

But instead, Al has been hiding away from the world at home since being attacked outside the surgery by an angry former patient and her husband.



After business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) receives yet another sick note for Al, Zara decides enough is enough.



The trouble is, other staff members including Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) have already tried... and FAILED to convince Al to return to work.



However, Zara is intrigued when she finds out receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) had a minor breakthrough with Al when the grumpy medic let her into his house.



Could Kirsty be the key for convincing Al it's time to try and get his life back on track?

Can the surgery staff think of a way to resolve the situation with Al on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is worried when he can't get hold of a colleague, Dr Lisa Caldwell (Amy Cudden), for their planned lunch date.



But Lisa is stressed-out as she's having major problems with her 17-year-old son, Jacob (Jordan Billings).



The teenager has had a run-in with the school Deputy Head, John Matthews (Anthony Cozens) after skipping one of his lessons.



Mr Matthews now won't let Jacob back into the school.



After Jacob angrily punches a wall, Lisa takes the lad to see Suni at the surgery.



WHAT is going on with Jacob and why is he so angry?



As Suni tries to support troubled Lisa, Jacob unexpectedly disappears...



Is there more TROUBLE in store?



Doctor Caldwell has a troubled teenage son Jacob on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer