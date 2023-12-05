Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael reveals a SECRET!
Airs Monday 11 December 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is ready to get into the festive spirit on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The GP could definitely do with some fun after an eventful year in which she broke-up with long-time partner, Daniel Granger.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, a fancy dress is delivered to The Mill for Zara.
Everyone wants to know about the occasion that Zara is going to be getting glammed-up for.
But she sets tongues wagging when she spills the beans about Emma Reid's (Dido Miles) SURPRISE dinner plans to welcome Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) back to work.
Very soon, certain members of staff realise they have not been invited to the get-together.
How rude!
Uh oh.
It looks like Emma may have to do some damage control!
Tye Vere's (Daniel Hill) unpredictable behaviour continues.
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is intrigued when he overhears Tye on the phone, arranging a meeting for later that day.
At the surgery, Bear tells Tye's son, Sid (Ashley Rice), that he heard Tye on the phone to short-lived girlfriend, Martine Toole, talking about them getting back together!
Immediately alarm bells start ringing for Sid...
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is approached by Maud Walpole (Brenda Longman, who was the voice of Soo on The Sooty Show!).
Maud is worried about her neighbour, Joan Ripley (Polly Hemingway, who played Joe Sugden's girlfriend, Kathy Davis during the early years of Emmerdale), who she hasn't seen for a couple of weeks.
Maud is suspicious about Joan's grandson, Dean (Sam Thorpe-Spinks), who could be up to no good!
After finding Joan in a vulnerable state, Rob investigates Dean, who he finds drunk and confrontational.
WHAT is Dean up to?
Does he have Joan's best interests at heart?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.