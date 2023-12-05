Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael reveals a SECRET!

Zara Carmichael gets the surgery staff gossiping when she lets slip with a SECRET on today's episode of Doctors!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is ready to get into the festive spirit on Doctors.



The GP could definitely do with some fun after an eventful year in which she broke-up with long-time partner, Daniel Granger.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, a fancy dress is delivered to The Mill for Zara.



Everyone wants to know about the occasion that Zara is going to be getting glammed-up for.



But she sets tongues wagging when she spills the beans about Emma Reid's (Dido Miles) SURPRISE dinner plans to welcome Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) back to work.



Very soon, certain members of staff realise they have not been invited to the get-together.



How rude!



Uh oh.



It looks like Emma may have to do some damage control!

Emma is not happy when Zara spills the beans on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Tye Vere's (Daniel Hill) unpredictable behaviour continues.



Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is intrigued when he overhears Tye on the phone, arranging a meeting for later that day.



At the surgery, Bear tells Tye's son, Sid (Ashley Rice), that he heard Tye on the phone to short-lived girlfriend, Martine Toole, talking about them getting back together!



Immediately alarm bells start ringing for Sid...

Bear overhears Tye on the phone to ex-girlfriend Martine on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Sid is alarmed when Bear reveals some news about his dad Tye on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is approached by Maud Walpole (Brenda Longman, who was the voice of Soo on The Sooty Show!).



Maud is worried about her neighbour, Joan Ripley (Polly Hemingway, who played Joe Sugden's girlfriend, Kathy Davis during the early years of Emmerdale), who she hasn't seen for a couple of weeks.



Maud is suspicious about Joan's grandson, Dean (Sam Thorpe-Spinks), who could be up to no good!



After finding Joan in a vulnerable state, Rob investigates Dean, who he finds drunk and confrontational.



WHAT is Dean up to?



Does he have Joan's best interests at heart?

Rob investigates after concerns about a vulnerable neighbour on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer