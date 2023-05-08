Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael UNMASKED!
Airs Thursday 18 May 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is looking forward to starting her new lecturing job at the University of Letherbridge on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara is given a tour around the School of Medicine by a second year medical student, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby).
Miles doesn't hold back when it comes to his opinions about some of the current University tutors!
But Zara's happy bubble is burst when Miles makes a cryptic comment about her being ''unmasked''.
Is it possible that Miles has seen the viral video doing the rounds, which features Zara's infamous falling over during the recent Beechwalk performance?
Will Zara's professional reputation become a laughing joke before she's even started her new job?
Emma Reid (Dido Miles) tries to keep new lodger, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker), busy with a list of chores to do around the house.
But Rob gets distracted when his phone flashes-up a memory photo of his late wife, Karen.
Emma and Rob discuss the nature of his grief and the GP tries to help the heartbroken policeman.
To show his thanks for all the help and support, Rob gets busy in the kitchen and cooks-up a SURPRISE for both Emma and her other lodger, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren)!
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) meets-up with an old college friend, Jeremy 'Jez' Gordon (Dan Partridge).
Jez is now a big investment guy in London.
Jez seems interested in Bear's own career ambitions and wonders if he has any money-making ideas?
Bear is introduced to Jez's advisor, Camille 'Cami' Gide (Michelle Fahrenheim), and invites him to invest £20,000 in their new ethical credit card business!
But has Jez been fully honest about his business dealings?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.