EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson KICKS OFF!

Bianca Jackson struggles in the wake of the wedding revelations in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Bianca Jackson has been away from the Square for five years but she's certainly made an impression since her return, going through the Square like a whirlwind!

After things went south for her in Milton Keynes following her split from long-term partner Terry Spraggan, Bianca followed stepdaughter Whitney Dean back to Walford.

She surprised sister Sonia Fowler by arriving in a clapped-out old Taco van!

Bianca Jackson is furious with Lauren Branning for betraying Whitney Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

Fiercely protective of Whit, when she found out that fiance Zack Hudson had a secret hook-up with Lauren Branning, she was fuming.

Instead of telling Whitney right away, she used the knowledge to her advantage to blackmail Zack into ensuring that foster daughter Britney Wainwright would be allowed to stay with him and Whitney.

Britney's future had looked uncertain after it came out that Whitney had paid her druggy mum Kerry to take her away.

The Usher Syndrome sufferer was nearly taken away by social services until Bianca's blackmail resulted in Zack tracking down Kerry to inform the social that she was happy with the arrangement.

Bianca Jackson turned a blind eye to Britney Wainwright's stealing. (Image credit: BBC)

There was trouble between Bianca and Whitney when she found out that Bianca had turned a blind eye to Britney stealing when they were tasked with getting together a few things for Whitney's wedding to Zack.

A furious Whitney dumped Bianca as Maid of Honour and asked Lauren instead.

Wanting to do the right thing by Whit, Bianca insisted that Lauren confess her fling with Zack. She was on the verge of doing it when Whitney went into labour with baby Dolly so the words were never said.

Bianca Jackson has known about Zack Hudson's betrayal for weeks. (Image credit: BBC)

Now that the truth is out about Lauren sleeping with Zack, Bianca is in a bit of a predicament.

Feeling jumpy, she ends up having a huge row with Vinny Panesar at the cafe, causing even more of a ruckus.

Will Whitney realise that Bianca knew all along about Zack's dalliance with Lauren and could it ruin their relationship for good?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.