EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson takes on killer Reiss — but will she make it out alive?

Bianca Jackson and Reiss Colwell have the ultimate showdown in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings) but who will win?

It's bonfire night in Albert Square, but while everyone else gathers outside for the annual celebrations, the real fireworks are going off in number 25 as Bianca confronts Reiss about his killer ways, and soon the ultimate showdown is underway.

While he might have managed to convince everyone else in Walford that he is a mild-mannered accountant who wouldn't harm a fly, Bianca has Reiss all worked out and knows he is secretly a cold-blooded killer who murdered his own wife to get his hands on her life insurance.

It has taken weeks for Bianca to get any proof that Reiss is a killer but she is now more convinced than ever that Reiss killed Debbie and is determined to prove it so that she can get her sister, Sonia Fowler, out of jail.

However, when the pair have a huge confrontation behind closed doors, will Bianca finally get the confession she has been after for weeks or is facing a killer the last thing she will do?

Reiss and Bianca have a showdown. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Kat goes to see Stacey to see what her take is on things with Alfie. The former couple shared a kiss the day before and it looks like things could be getting back on track for the pair after all these years.

But with so much going on at home with Tommy and social services, is this the right time to be rekindling a romance?

What advice does Stacey have for Kat? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Alfie is also in need of some advice and invites Ian and Freddie over for a boys' night to see what they make of the kiss.

Do they think Alfie and Kat should be getting back together? Or will they warn him off?

It's boys night at Alfie's. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack is having a bad time of late, not only is his marriage to Denise in tatters, but Penny is conspiring against him as revenge for siding with Chelsea Fox in the Peggy's nightclub crush drama.

Penny has asked her 'friend with benefits' Harry Mitchell to help bring her dad down, and he is only too happy to oblige. Deciding he could do with a dodgy copper on his side, Harry tells Jack he has got a job for him. Jack is adamant that he isn't getting involved, but Harry reminds him of the incriminating video he has got of him punching him and Jack realises he has no choice.

Harry puts pressure on Jack. (Image credit: BBC)

Harry tells him to collect a stolen car otherwise he will destroy his career and put him in prison. Stuck between a rock and a hard place, what will Jack do?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.