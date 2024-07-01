EastEnders spoilers: Billy Mitchell rocked by life-changing news about his long-lost mum

Billy Mitchell learns a heartbreaking secret about his mum in Monday's episode of EastEnders showing on BBC Two (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Billy was stunned when he discovered that his dad Stevie Mitchell had another son when Teddy Mitchell arrived in Walford.

The market trader was confused about how his mum had another baby without him knowing, which was when it was revealed that Teddy was actually Billy's half brother after Stevie had an affair with Teddy's mum and didn't know he existed.

Billy has since decided to give his new family a chance, but it appears that Stevie is still hiding more secrets as Teddy privately asked him why he told Billy that his relationship with his mum was just a fling, hinting that there could be more to the story that Stevie isn't saying.

Billy decides to throw a surprise party for Stevie in the Vic and tells his son Will Mitchell that both his dad and long-lost mum, Val Mitchell, share the same birthday, but doesn't know where she's living.

At the café, Teddy meets Stevie to give him a card and warns him to stop with his lies. After overhearing the pair talking about keeping a secret from Billy, Phil Mitchell is determined to find out what's going on and gets his lawyer Ritchie on the case.

Stevie Mitchell's birthday party is in full swing, but Phil Mitchell has some news. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

While Stevie is ecstatic to see how much effort Billy and Will have made for his birthday, Billy gives a speech about his dad and wishes his mum well, wherever she is. The party atmosphere is deflated like a birthday balloon when Phil arrives and pulls Stevie aside to show what information Ritchie has found out about him.

Stevie and Phil take Billy and Teddy back to No.18, where Stevie tells Billy the devastating news that his mum is dead.

Denzel Danes is scared to go to school following recent events. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Denzel Danes is dreading school after the dangerous steroids saga and feels even worse when Avani Nandra-Hart sends him a furious voice note. The schoolboy has a difficult conversation with his ex-girlfriend Amy Mitchell after their relationship brutally ended when Nugget Gulati lied about her trying to kiss him.

Denzel returns home and lies to his dad Howie Danes about going to school and bunks off to go to the gym instead. However, he’s scared when he starts experiencing pains.

Howie finds out Denzel lied about going to school from Amy and they argue. When Denzel confronts Amy, she gives him a wake-up call about how poorly he's treated her.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday or Wednesday at 7:30 pm due to football.