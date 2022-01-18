'EastEnders' spoilers: Can Dana Monroe keep her secret?

Dana Monroe is in a dilemma over dad Harvey Monroe's plans to leave in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Dana Monroe is gutted over dad Harvey Monroe's plans to take the family away from Walford. Harvey points out that their landlord is police officer Jack Branning and if he finds out what son Aaron Monroe's been up to, they'll be out on their ear!

Feeling troubled about Harvey's decision, Dana tells her dad she doesn't want to leave Albert Square and she later has an awkward moment with Bobby Beale. What is she hiding?

After calling Peter Beale and telling him she's too sick to come into work, Dana accidentally doesn't hang up while she shares something with Mila Marwa and Kioni Marwa.

Will Peter overhear something shocking?

Kheerat Panesar is hoping for a confession from Gray Atkins. (Image credit: BBC)

Kheerat Panesar is still at the hospital with Gray Atkins and is frustrated that Gray seemed just about to confess to his crime when they were interrupted.

Gray shares that he thinks he deserves what happened to him but the doctor won't let him speak further, insisting he needs to make a decision.

What does Gray need to agree to? Will Kheerat ever be able to prove what Gray has done?

Stacey Slater is under pressure on her first day as market inspector. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is getting ready for her first day on the market as the new inspector. Martin Fowler reveals to Sharon Watts that he turned down the job so that Stacey could have a chance.

Stacey is feeling under pressure and when stallholders Martin and Billy Mitchell try to help her she snaps at them . She's determined to do a good job – her way!

When Stacey is smug about 'winning' the job from Martin and asks him if he's feeling jealous, he lets slip that the only reason she has the job is because of him!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.