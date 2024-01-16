EastEnders spoilers: Dean Wicks draws Gina into a TERRIFYING trap!

Dean Wicks and Gina Knight kiss in the alley by the Queen Vic!

Dean Wicks tricks Gina Knight into doing things his way in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean Wicks has managed to well and truly pull the wool over the eyes of a usually streetwise Gina Knight. Dean's concern for his ill daughter Jade Green softened her to his cause and she fell for his cruel lie that Linda Carter wrongly accused him of rape.

The pair have been secretly seeing each other and Gina has been cautious about making their relationship public. With her family supporting her soon-to-be stepsister Linda, she knows that they'll go ballistic to know what she's been up to.

Leopards don't change their spots and Dean is becoming increasingly manipulative and controlling. He does his best to convince Gina they need to be out about their relationship and is frustrated when she flat out refuses.

After a talking to Ian Beale about his 'mystery woman' who won't commit, Dean feels like he's been given some kind of go ahead when Ian suggests he needs to prove he's serious about the relationship.

Bursting into the Queen Vic with an elaborate bouquet, he leaves both the Knights and the punters stunned as he declares his love for Gina.

Linda and the Knights are horrified...

Kat Mitchell has a new admirer! (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Mitchell is a broken woman after discovering that husband Phil Mitchell cheated on her with Emma Harding. Despite her hurt, however, she puts her best Slater face on to prove she can't be beaten.

When businessman Nish Panesar offers to rent Kat a flat, initially for free, Priya Nandra-Hart stirs the pot, suggesting to Nish that he fancies her.

Despite his betrayal, Phil is sure that he can win Kat round and he tells Queen Vic landlord George Knight that he's giving her time to cool down.

When Kat walks into the pub and Phil tries to buy her a drink, but she throws his offer back in his face and tempers flare.

Phil is left enraged when Nish intervenes and tells him to back off, leading Phil to warn Nish not to mess with Kat.

After Priya tells Nish that he may as well get on with his life, as he's never going to win back his estranged wife Suki Panesar, Nish asks Kat out for dinner.

Surprised by his offer, Kat says she's not back on the market yet, as it's too soon after her break up from Phil.

Cindy Beale wants to protect daughter Anna Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale has not been Bobby Beale's biggest fan, to say the least!

When she first returned to the Square, she made it clear that she could hardly bear to be in the same room as him, as Bobby was responsible for the death of her daughter Lucy Beale.

There's been an uneasy truce between the pair more recently, after her son Peter Beale stood up for his half-brother, insisting that if he could forgive Bobby for killing his twin, then Cindy should be able to.

It's a whole other kettle of fish, however, now that her daughter Anna Knight is dating Bobby...

After seeing her leaving the Beales' in the morning, Cindy tells Anna she can do much better.

Hurt by her mum's words, Anna insists that Bobby is a good man leaving Cindy with no choice but to accept her daughter's relationship.

Kim Fox is worried about Howie Danes' plans. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Martin Fowler leaves Walford to fly out to Australia and join Sharon Watts in supporting his sister Michelle Fowler while she has a major operation.

Meanwhile, Kim Fox fears being left on her own when Howie Danes is offered a job on a cruise ship.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.