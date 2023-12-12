EastEnders fans FURIOUS as Gina grows close to rapist Dean in sinister twist

EastEnders fans were not happy to see Gina Knight warming towards Dean Wicks.

EastEnders fans were furious as Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) bonded with rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) during last night's episode (Monday, December 11).

Gina has been a pillar of support for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) ever since her rapist Dean moved back to the Square and began tormenting her.

She even spray painted the word "rapist" across the front of Beale's Eels on their opening day and handed out flyers telling the other residents to boycott Dean's business.

However, Gina began softening to Dean when his ill daughter Jade (Elizabeth Green) arrived in the Square and turned up at the Vic last night.

She was quick to try her luck at getting a drink, but Linda knew who she was and sent her on her way. Meanwhile, Gina stepped in and told Jade where she could find her dad.

Jade admired Gina's bracelet and revealed how jealous she was about Gina's time in Marbella, until her dad arrived and stopped their conversation.

Gina warmed to Dean after his daughter arrived in the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Jade rejected Dean's attempts to comfort her after visiting her brother Zaair's tree and struggled to bond with him.

Later on, the teen went back to the pub and was struggling to breathe where Gina was quick to help her.

As Gina offered to call her dad, Jade quickly refused, saying that she didn't want him around.

Gina had a heart-to-heart with Jade as they sat together, where Gina opened up about her own troubles with her parents and encouraged Jade to give Dean a chance.

She walked Jade to Beale's Eels where she told Dean that she could see he was trying to make up for not being in Jade's life and questioned why he wasn't there.

Dean explained that it was Jade's mum who kept him away and confessed that he would rather Jade think he's a deadbeat dad than a rapist.

Dean secretly gave Gina money for the bracelet. (Image credit: BBC)

Gina then gave Jade the bracelet she had admired earlier and went back to the Vic, before Dean later showed up.

She warned him that he wasn't supposed to be there and he gave her money for the bracelet, saying it will be their "little secret."

Fans were angry at the sinister development and showed their concern for Gina...

Why the heck is Gina worried about Dean's feelings? This better not be heading where I think it may be 😡 #EastEndersDecember 11, 2023 See more

Gina why are you on Dean’s side all of a sudden?!!! #EastEndersDecember 11, 2023 See more

I so wish they hadn’t chosen to go this way with Gina for the Dean storyline😔 #EastEndersDecember 11, 2023 See more

Please don't let Gina get sucked in by Dean especially as she knows what he did to Linda. 😬#EastEndersDecember 11, 2023 See more

HATING seeing this chemistry build between Gina and Dean - don’t do it sis please 😭😭#EastEndersDecember 11, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.