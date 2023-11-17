EastEnders fans unmask MYSTERY vandal as an UNEXPECTED Walford resident

EastEnders fans have worked out who defaced Dean Wick's new business venture.

EastEnders fans think they've worked out who spray painted the word 'rapist' on Dean Wicks' (Matt Di Angelo) new business Beale's Eels during last night's episode (Thursday, November 16).

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been struggling to cope ever since her rapist Dean returned to the Square and went into business with the Beales to start up a new pie and mash shop.

Dean continued to cause ructions in the Square, still denying that he raped Linda to anybody who will listen and even having the audacity to talk to Linda's young son Ollie Carter.

Last night, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) vowed to help Linda get revenge on the evil businessman.

Gina created flyers telling the residents to boycott Beale Eels and the trio handed them out around the Square.

Troubled teen Amy Mitchell found Linda Carter's flyer about rapist Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

However, while Linda was busy giving out the posters, she was oblivious to the fact that Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), had come across it outside Walford East.

Dean's reign of terror impacted teen Amy as he was arrested for the attempted rape of Amy's late mum Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) in 2016.

After the traumatic ordeal, Roxy felt she needed a break so Amy went to live with Jack and that's how she ended up staying with her dad.

Later on, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) spoke to Linda and told her that the flyers could cause legal problems for her.

However, Linda was left feeling guilty when Jack revealed that Amy had seen the flyer and had to tell his daughter about what Dean did to Roxy.

Given Amy's previous mental health issues, Jack explained that she's not coping well with the news but he had support in place to help her get through it.

Jack urged Linda to be careful and to not get into trouble. However, Jack's words came too late as a furious Dean turned up at the Vic and got into a heated confrontation with Linda and her supporters.

A mystery person defaced the front of Dean's shop. (Image credit: BBC)

Dean insisted that he was an innocent man and that Linda ruined his life, not the other way around.

He then threatened to press charges before Linda's stunned mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) interrupted the argument.

Elaine had a private conversation with Linda, reassuring her that this wasn't the way to go about getting rid of him.

Meanwhile, as the episode came to an end, we saw a mystery person spray paint the word 'rapist' across the front of his shop, before running away.

Although the identity of the vandal wasn't revealed, fans believe that youngster Amy is responsible for the graffiti after what Dean had done to her mum...

The mystery of who spray painted rapist on beales eels….my money’s on Amy! Whoever did though, much appreciated 👏 #EastEndersNovember 16, 2023 See more

Now who do we think has vandalised the Pie & Mash shop? I think it was Amy - it would make sense as she's just found out about what Dean did to Roxy. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/BDo7OTYvFFNovember 16, 2023 See more

I have a feeling that was Amy that wrote RAPIST.#EastendersNovember 16, 2023 See more

I Suspect Amy Branning/Mitchell did this after hearing what Dean Wicks did to Linda and finding out what he attempted to do to her mum, Roxy MitchellAlfie, Gina, or Linda will get the blame, I'm sure. #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/TsTHsypWHVNovember 16, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.